A high-energy cultural wave is about to hit Miami Beach! We’re talking live music, vibrant art and a nonstop party vibe. Deco has your all-access pass to the action. Let’s check out The Miami Takeover.

Get ready to turn up the volume because Miami Beach is about to get a whole lot funkier.

The Miami Takeover is a four-day event, with fashion shows, concerts, pool parties and all the summer vibes!

Wylie Kynard: “Miami Takeover is an event that brings in people from all over the United States to Miami Beach.”

And it honors go-go music, which started in Washington, D.C.

Wylie Kynard: “We wanted to bring live music, go-go, down to South Beach.”

The main event is the art of go-go culture fest at the Miami Beach Bandshell!

Wylie Kynard: “We have a whole LED mapping experience that we’re really looking to implement, that’s really going to immerse the people into the entertainment. This year, we’re actually celebrating 50 years of go-go.”

With D.C.’s own Junkyard band headlining, you’ll feel the rhythm in your bones. This isn’t just a concert; it’s a full-on fusion of live music and interactive art.

Brigitte Andrade: “What I’m doing is, I’m curating an art show called, ‘The Art of Music.’ I looked for artists that had music in their art, because it’s called ‘The Art of Music.’ So I reached out to various different artists that I know, and I asked them if they had art that reflected music. That was the theme of the show.”

One of those artists is Marcus Blake.

Marcus Blake: “I’m going to be doing a fashion show. Showcasing my fashion that’s been translated through art, through textiles, and then, from those textiles, I make them into patterns and those patterns are cut into, skirts, jackets.”

So whether you’re here for the tunes, the canvas or the community, The Miami Takeover is a festival you don’t want to miss.

Brigitte Andrade: “I want people to take away the experience of being in a place that gives you great music and great art at the same time.”

The Miami Takeover takes place July 24 through July 27.

