Miami’s known for turning out some of the best hip-hop and reggae ever made. Don’t forget country rock with a Latin flair. That’s really big, too!

That’s exactly what the Mavericks, a legendary local group, have been playing for a long time. Deco sat down with front man, Raul Malo, to talk about the band’s big gig in the Magic City this weekend.

Raul Mano (singing): “Here comes my happiness again, right back to where it should have been.”

The Mavericks are coming home. The band started out in Miami over three decades ago. On Friday, they’ll be hitting the stage at the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

Raul Malo: “Every time you come back here, it’s a homecoming, you know. It’s great to see old friends, family, the city.”

The show’s a one-off before they start their big tour next month.

Raul Malo: “I would officially say this is the pre-kickoff, you know. This is almost like a really important exhibition game.”

Exhibition or not, the music still counts. Fans will hear all the big tunes, plus new stuff from their upcoming album, “Moon and Stars.”

Raul Malo: (singing): “Heaven’s got the moon and stars, funny how they always are.”

Raul Malo: “We’re trying out new songs. We haven’t really played them out on tour for months, kind of thing.”

The Mavs have come a long way since their first gig at Churchill’s Pub in Miami. That was back in 1989.

Raul Malo: (singing): “Well I hope you find a better way to get through my front door.”

Looking back, paying their dues in the Magic City has made for great memories.

Raul Malo: “Those days were a lot of fun, and I remember them fondly. I’m sure that there was bad stuff and whatever, but you always forget that.”

The band’s love of Latin music comes directly from Raul.

Raul Malo: “The Cuban culture, I grew up in it, I’m a product of it. I’m a product of my parents’ American dream.”

The Mavericks are ready to rock your world Friday night.

Raul Malo: “And hopefully touch a nerve or remind somebody of something.”

Raul Malo (singing): “Right now tomorrow’s looking bright.”

If you want to dance the night away with The Mavericks on Friday, you’ll need tickets.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Mavericks

March 15, 8 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL, 33132.

Tickets: $45-$115

arshtcenter.org/tickets/2023-2024/live-at-knight/the-mavericks

