The Masked Singer is back for season 14 with over-the-top costumes and new twists and turns. But before it premieres Wednesday night, Deco’s giving you a sneak peek of what to expect this season, as the costumed celebrities prepare to take the stage.

Nick Cannon, check. Outrageous costumes, double check. It’s that time again for celebrities to play dress up and keep us guessing on the brand new season of The Masked Singer.

Rita Ora is a judge, but on premiere night, she’ll be wearing her performer hat as she sings “Golden” from Netflix’s “K-pop Demon Hunters”.

The judges say they can’t contain their excitement.

Jennifer Ann McCarthy-Wahlberg: “There isn’t a show like this on television. It still brings families together. The thing that I still hear people on the street say is, ‘Oh my God, Jenny. My son gets off of his phone or computer and sits with me to watch the show.’ It’s still a fan favorite amongst kids to grandmas.”

Ken Jeong: “We have this great massive season premiere that is unlike any other. We all got together. Boom! Fit like a glove. You can’t teach.”

Robin Thicke: “And then we turn on the premiere energy, we call it.”

There’s a new twist this season.

Kylie Cantrall: “Hi, I’m Kylie Cantrall, and I’m a contestant this season.”

She’s also pulling double duty as the Masked Singer insider. We’ll let her explain what that means.

Kylie Cantrall: “I’ll be bringing the audience into the secret world of what it’s like to be a contestant on the show:”

Celebrities, mystery, unforgettable costumes. These contestants are all set to bring their A game for bragging rights, because let’s be honest, they’re not doing it for the money, because there’s no cash prize.

Rita Ora: “We’ve got to remember that it’s, like, a game, right? It’s not like a competition in the sense of, like, who’s the best singer or like the best sort of artist because they are already established individuals, so it’s, like, how do we kind of make them have fun along the ride.”

You can catch the 2-hour season premiere of The Masked Singer on Wednesday at 8 p.m. right here on Channel 7.

