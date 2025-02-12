The Masked Singer is back. The “Lucky 13” season is filled with new surprises and fan-favorite theme nights. There’s also a mystery guest this season. So the judges better bring their A- game. As fans of the show, who could mask for anything more?

As luck would have it, season 13 of The Masked Singer is back.

Robin Thicke: “Lucky 13. We’re so lucky to work together just like lucky season 13.”

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg: “It is filled with surprises. We’re gonna have a mystery kind of guest if you will. I’m gonna tease that, but, you’re going to fall in love with him.”

Tomorrow night, the show kicks off with Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, and season 12 runner-up Mario singing ” Get Lucky.”

Ok, we get it, the new season is called “Lucky 13” Can we move on now?

And what’s the masked singer without theme nights?

Robin Thicke: “My favorite night is The Rat Pack because I’m a big Rat Pack fan and I know a lot of those songs, and I get to sing one of the songs in, in the intro of that show.”

Rita Ora: “I did dress up as Fiona for Halloween and I stayed in a Shrek swamp and, you know, I do feel a connection to Shrek. I love the story behind it and I’ve been a big fan of Shrek.”

Ken Jeong: “My favorite theme of the season was Ghostbusters night. That somehow, some way, the Ghostbusters brand, and The Masked Singer brand, it is like peanut butter and jelly.”

As for guessing which celebrities are behind the masks, the judges say it gets harder each time.

Ken Jeong: “They stagger the gameplay where, just when you think you know who it is, they come up with the surprise clue.”

Robin Thicke: “This has been, like, the trickiest season. We’ve had these chameleons that their voices change every performance. There are a couple of them on this season, but, there are some front-runners right from the beginning. It’s pretty, they’re pretty spectacular.”

Take note: The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

