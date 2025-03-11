Is there something strange in the neighborhood? Nah — it’s just Fox’s the masked singer getting spooky! So who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who’s calling? The judges are getting their ghost-hunting gear on, with an extra special guest making an appearance and get this, it’s not a ghost. It’s a real ghostbuster.

It’s Ghostbusters Night on The Masked Singer, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1984 movie! Watch the judges morph into detectives and OG ghostbuster, Ernie Hudson, is also stopping by. He’s not afraid of no ghosts!

Ken Jeong: “The ‘Ghostbusters’ brand and ‘The Masked Singer’ brand, it is like peanut butter and jelly.”

You know Ken Jeong is geeking out about it because he’s ready to pay tribute to one of his all-time favorite films.

Ken Jeong: “It’s one of the first films to really fuse just the action and suspense and real stakes, plus incredible comedy from like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd.”

And don’t blink, because the remaining four contestants from Group B are taking the stage — Boogie Woogie, Griffin, Pearl, and Space Ranger.

Ken Jeong: “You have compelling contestants and compelling costumes. That in of itself is a show, but, when you add in Nick when you add in the panelists guessing and having fun doing it, it’s like a super show.”

And now judge Rita Ora? She’s still shocked by how the show keeps leveling up season after season. She may need a map just to figure out where they’re going next.

Rita Ora: “It doesn’t feel like work. I’m always like, ‘What is happening this season?’ You know, the producers really don’t tell us anything and we come out there, like, completely, genuinely shocked by the costumes and the song choices and then the clues.”

Jenny McCarthy shocked Rita with her amazing guesses. Seriously, is she using a crystal ball to figure this stuff out?

Rita Ora: “Jenny is like the smartest person I know and remembers everything and I’m like, ‘Wait. Hold on. How did she remember that?’ I think she’s got, like, elephant memory. It’s crazy.”

Get ready to bust some ghosts and drop some jaws. The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. only on Channel 7.

