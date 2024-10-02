This isn’t your typical circus with clowns, elephants, and magicians.

This is a band. But not just any band. They’re an alien band. The “Martian Circus.” And they’re bringing art, music, and fashion to the 305 in a way that’ll blow your human mind.

The “Martian Circus” is a musical group that’s just out of this world!

Zara 5D: “Martian Circus is an experience; it’s an intergalactic community; it’s a vibration, a frequency, and no matter what event or theme we’re leading with on our different types of experiences, they all have live music, they have immersive art, and they have beautiful people and community.”

But they don’t just make music.

Marz 5D: “We’re also making art. It started with paintings, and then it quickly evolved to the paintings on the clothing. We want people to be the art, you know, because they really are so beautiful, and we just want to help them shine in their best light.”

Martian Circus has performed all over, at festivals and cruise ships and with their vibrant energy, they’ve become a safe place for many in the audience!

Zara 5D: “We blend the art, the music, the fashion, the vibrations all in one, all in one experience, and whether it’s a concert, or a 5D dinner, a 5D fashion show, or a 5D sound bath, we really try to give a little of all these experiences within each experience and really all meant to just spread joy.”

From immersive experiences to extra-ordinary fashion, what really brings their music to life are their supporters!

Marz 5D: “We’re continually inspired by our audience; they end up becoming part of the show. I often like to say that I’m Marz, this is Zara, and together with you we are the Martian Circus, because the show really is the people. The people of earth and how beautifully amazing and creative and fun and wild they are.”

