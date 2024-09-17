Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions but our roots remain as one, well not all families. We got that from a hallmark card but it’s true and the Marleys are one family trying to honor their famous father, Bob. Ziggy, Damian, Stephen, Julian, and Ky-Mani are banding together on tour. They told Deco all about it. Well, only Ziggy and Julian.

Bob Marley spawned a legion of talented children.

All grown up and ready to ‘Buffalo Soldier’ on his music are five of the Marley brothers.

“The Legacy Tour” is jamming all over North America with 22 shows and the name says it all.

Julian Marley: “The family getting together to highlight this music which has been going around the world for all of these decades, serving the people and uplifting the people. It’s definitely something very powerful and it’s really a legacy tour.”

Ziggy Marley: “We all take turns in certain songs and everybody sings a certain song by themselves and we’ll come back and sing together again. We just follow the setlist according to Stephen, who’s really the producer of the show and kind of the organizer and the band leader.”

Stephen is the band leader got it? Let’s play ‘Which Marley?’

Who’s the friendliest Marley?

Ziggy Marley: “Rohan.”

You don’t want to see which Marley is mad?

Julian Marley: “I would say none. Yeah, not one.”

Which Marley is always late?

Ziggy Marley: “Damian is always late man. The youngest one.”

As far as the music, it’s the greatest mix of Bob.

Julian Marley: “Yeah Bob’s music and we have a couple of our songs that we perform also you know, but yes, it’s all within our father’s music.”

Ziggy Marley: “If some fans request, we’ll sing some of our stuff too. So we have to give them what they want.”

The last stop is here in the 305. Oct. 5.

Julian Marley: “The roots of our family kind of from Jamaica to Miami and across the world. So sealing up it in Miami is a home deal, you know?”

Ziggy Marley: “Home court, home court.” laughs

The burning feeling at the concert is indescribable, same as watching Deco.

Julian Marley: “It’s definitely energy-packed. Full energy. Electrifying you know. I can’t really explain it too much, more like the colors behind you. The colors behind the Deco Drive theme, where it looks bright.”

Ziggy Marley: “A lot of dancing. A lot of dancing. People dancing. Everybody dancing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Legacy Tour 2024: The Marley Brothers

FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Tickets: https://www.vipnation.com/tour/the-legacy-tour-2024

