February is Reggae Month. That means it’s time to fill up the calendar with celebrations of this amazing music. There are tons of events happening around town, and Deco has the lowdown. So let the good vibes roll and get ready to jam out with some legends.

Bob Marley is the leader of the reggae revolution, and February is extra special for his kids because…

Rohan Marley, entrepreneur: “It’s also our father’s 80th birthday, come February 6th, so we’re giving thanks, and we’re here celebrating that. Anything that has to do with reggae music, we must celebrate that.”

Rohan Marley: “It’s called ‘One Love.’ Ky-Mani, want to take the lead?”

Ky-Mani Marley (singing): “Let’s get together and feel alright.”

For Rohan and Ky-Mani, celebrating their dad’s “One Love” message is a must.

Ky-Mani Marley: “Reggae music is that music that aims to unify.”

The bad boys of reggae, Inner Circle, is taking the lead when it comes to honoring reggae.

Ian Lewis, musician: “It’s Black History Month, and it’s Reggae Month, and we’re just going to have a series of events.”

Their mission is to spread good vibes and make the music Irie again.

Ian Lewis: “Irie is a Jamaican word. Translated in the English language, meaning good, Irie.”

Now, make sure you’re ready, because there’s something to do and see every weekend of love this month.

Ian Lewis: “Rastafaria Family Day, which is for families to bring out their kids and just celebrate. Then the next weekend, we’re going to Fort Lauderdale, up in The Loop. That’s where Third World, which is our world-famous reggae band.”

Jamming out to this rhythm comes naturally for the legendary group Third World.

AJ Brown, lead singer of Third World: “Reggae Month is a very special time of the year for musicians, for Jamaica. We as Jamaicans experience reggae music naturally in the way we live.”

The country of Jamaica loves the salute to this moving sound.

Oliver Mair: “In addition to the good vibes and energy, it’s about liberty, a positive energy — you can listen to it, you can dance, you can move to the rhythm — but also a great message, a message of equal rights and justice.”

