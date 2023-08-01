The smashing pumpkins were onto something.

At least for the doomed crew in “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.”

Aisling Franciosi (as Anna): “He is on this ship, which means we will never leave him.”

What’s going on here? Well, they did leave Transylvania for London. So, take a wild guess.

David Dastmalchian: “I believe this is the first time I’ve ever seen Dracula portrayed in such a terrifying, unforgivably horrifying way. And that is something that I think has always been missing from the Dracula story.”

That’s David Dastmalchian, who plays Wojchek. But, I mean, how bad could it possibly get?

David Dastmalchian: “He looks like something out of your worst nightmare, something that crawls out of the pits of hell.”

Oh, like that bad.

Well, at least not while they were filming the supernatural horror, right?

Liam Cunningham: “They haven’t spared anything trying to kill us on board during storms and stuff. I don’t know how… I really should call my agent, or at least my psychiatrist.”

Alrighty then, Liam Cunningham, or captain. Back to the plot.

Liam Cunningham: “When I read the script I was like sharp intake of breath, ‘What?'”

These seafarers aren’t going to fare well.

David Dastmalchian: “The first time you catch a glimpse of Dracula, you’re never going to forget it. It is something that I believe is going to live with audiences for a long time and haunted their nightmares.”

Cory Hawkins, playing Clemens, tells us, each night, they’re stalked by his, or its, merciless presence.

Cory Hawkins: “You’re watching them go through this experience that they have no choice but to go through. There’s no way off this ship. And that evil is lurking right there below the surface. And it really puts you in a state.”

Small spoiler: When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of england, it’s… not in good shape, I’ll just say that.

Liam Cunningham: “He wants to feed off you. And he wants to take your soul, turn you essentially into a zombie, vampire zombie. Remove every piece of humanity from you.”

Aww, that’s sweet. I wonder what his love language is, physical touch?

Oh, and before you go to bed tonight, remember this:

David Dastmalchian: “These poor characters and the audience themselves, Dracula is coming for you.”

The Last Voyage of the Demeter hits theaters August 10.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.