(WSVN) - If space is the final frontier, then Mars is for the stars. That’s the idea behind Fox’s new show, “Stars on Mars.”

12 celebrities are competing among each other to prove they’ve got what it takes to survive and thrive on the red planet.

Things are getting out of this world in Fox’s new competition series “Stars on Mars.”

But before simulating a Martian life without necessities like wifi and personal assistants, Celebro-nauts like Ronda Rousey and Tinashe celebrated the show at “The Mars Bar” launch party pop-up in Hollywood.

Ronda Rousey: “I’m kind of like a space nerd and it sounded like a space camp for adults.”

Ronda Rousey: “When you watch the show you’ll see that I never miss a single Mars fact, I wanted to be a scientist before I became a fighter.”

Tinashe: “The reason I want to go to space is just exploring something new, new territory, something like, I’m into tech, I’m into aliens, I’m into extraterrestrials, all that kind of stuff.”

The stars aren’t really blasting off into orbit, but they will surely feel like it, as they undergo all kinds of challenges, with William Shatner serving as mission control.

Natasha Leggero: “The most challenging task by far was any time I had to put on that astronaut outfit. We would get outside in the outback and it was like a dust storm, it was pretty crazy.”

Crazy but exhilarating, that’s what Tallulah Willis said.

Tallulah Willis: “I put on the suit and we got the photos done, and then we walked in, I had no idea what was going to happen which kind of made it even better but just more exciting especially because everyone that I did it with was so amazing and it really just felt like summer camp.”

You can watch the premier of ‘Stars on Mars’ on Monday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.