The Lash Lounge offers festive looks this holiday season

I spy with my little eye a cool new trend that’s perfect for this time of year. Lash extensions have been around for a while, but Deco found a spot that’s adding a pop of color.

Get ready to lash out!

Standing out in a crowd can be tough, but The Lash Lounge in Pembroke Pines knows how to keep all eyes on you this holiday season.

Debbie, Lash Lounge: “Each guest leaves here with a personalized look that’s created just for them. We offer natural looks, dramatic looks, extreme looks. It really just depends on what the individual is going for.”

The salon specializes in custom eyelash extensions. They use high-quality, synthetic lashes that get attached to your natural ones. That means you’ll totally have that va-va-voom look without needing to add mascara.

Debbie: “Eyelash extensions are made for everyday wear. It’s really just wake up and go.”

These kinds of extensions are usually black, but The Lash Lounge is getting colorful for Christmas.

Debbie: “Right now, we are offering colored lashes. For the holidays, it’s super cool because you’ll be able to choose from a variety of colors.”

There are tons of options, like red, green and gold, or silver glitter lashes. And you can totally mix and match them to create a look that’s merry and bright.

Debbie: “With the Christmas color eyelash extensions, you won’t look like a Christmas tree. It’s simply going to give it highlights and have your lashes popping.”

Katherine Moronta: “The silver and the red lashes, I feel will match more with my outfits for the holidays. It’s gonna add to the spirit, and the colors make it fun.”

The Lash Lounge also wants you to feel totally pampered and comfy while you’re getting your extensions, which is why they wrap you up in cozy blankets for the whole procedure.

Katherine Moronta: “I love coming to The Lash Lounge, because as soon as I walk in, I feel welcomed. The experience from beginning to end is amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Lash Lounge

Pembroke Crossings

11966 Pines Blvd., Suite B

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

954-280-5274

www.thelashlounge.com/fl-pembroke-pines-pines-and-flamingo

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.