Miami’s iconic “Churchill’s Pub” is back. And this time, the toilets flush! But don’t worry, they cleaned up the place but they didn’t wash away the attitude. The live bands are still underground and the vibes are still loud. Rock on!

“Churchill’s Pub” is known for always being loud and proud.

David Siqueiros: “‘Churchill’s’ is an institution. It was opened in 1979 and it instantly became a gift to the music community. It’s a place where everybody believed that the music should be raw and unfiltered and loud. If you are familiar with what ‘Churchill’s’ was in the past, welcome back. If this is the first time you’re stepping into ‘Churchill’s,’ you better buckle up.”

Buckle up because this one-of-a-kind Miami dive bar is re-opening its doors with a plumbing upgrade.

David Siqueiros: “We’ve had five years to sort of reflect what ‘Churchill’s’ means to the community. We didn’t change a lot. We’ve kept ‘Churchill’s’ true to what it was and what it’s always been. We’ve also cleaned up the bathrooms a little bit, not much, but at least the toilets flush. We’re also elevating the cocktails. We’re also going to be serving food.”

This place sticks in the core memory of bands who played here.

Liz: “‘Churchill’s’ is cool. I know Marilyn Manson played here.”

Rock band, Bruvvy, got their start here.

Liz: “It went so well that, you know, we were just like, ‘Why not?’ And now we live in Los Angeles. You see, all of ‘Churchill’s Pub’s’ doing.”

For Miss Michigan, they’re ready to bring the realness.

Gus: “We got some cool bands, but I’m ready to [expletive] kick ass. And, like, you know take names.”

For newcomer, Tess Grey, the hype is real.

Tess Grey: “It’s really cool, I’ve never even been here before so being able to actually feel the aura, it’s like, ‘Oh OK, like I could do this.'”

And same for Adhesive.

Sydney Henry: “We have punk, we have a little bit of country. We have a little bit of lo-fi, we don’t really lock it down.”

Anyone can submit to make noise on stage by filling out a submission form.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Churchill’s Pub

5501 NE Second Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Website

