Miami’s Lincoln Road is known for shopping, dining and some very entertaining people-watching, but now, it’s also the stage for a brand-new, heart-pounding theater experience.

This is not your typical show. “Lincoln Road Hustle” puts you right in the middle of the action, where the drama unfolds around you on the streets of Miami Beach. Check it out.

All the world’s a stage. Especially Lincoln Road.

Michel Hausmann: “Normally, Miami New Drama operates at the historic Colony Theater, where we always have 400 audience [members] looking at a stage. But this time, we decided for Lincoln Road to be our stage.”

The stylish promenade is the backdrop for the immersive play “Lincoln Road Hustle.”

“Lincoln Road Hustle” cast member: “Lincoln Roaders! This casino is being built on a lie!”

“Hustle” is about a new casino opening in the middle of the shopping district … and its lasting effects on local residents.

Michel Hausmann, director, “Lincoln Road Hustle”: “This is as Miami as it gets. We deal with a lot of the issues that Miami faces as a community.”

Now, audiences aren’t just watching this show. They’re are a part of it, too.

Michel Hausmann: “The audience participates by wearing headphones, and they are divided in groups, and they go through Lincoln Road to see and hear things they are not supposed to see or hear.”

Gabriell Salgado (as Juan): “You called me a thug like two seconds ago.”

“Lincoln Road Hustle” cast member: “Yeah, I apologize.”

Gabriell Salgado (as Juan): “Listen, we met during a burglary. I don’t think either of us is doing the right thing.”

Star Gabriell Salgado says it’s nothing like you have seen before.

Gabriell Salgado: “I play a guy named Juan, who is very Miami, and he’s a part of the heist scene, which is a really exciting scene that takes place in the dark. [The play] is really interesting, it discusses kind of a lot of different topics, but at the end of the day, it’s fun, it’s kind of sexy, and it’s different.”

Lyle Stern: “We have this incredible mix of culture, retail, dining, and then this is the special sauce, for now, that elevates Lincoln Road to the next level culturally.”

Lincoln Road wants you to come for the show, but stay for the mayhem that unfolds.

Michel Hausmann: “There are five stories happening at the same time, and the audience rotates through them, and those five stories collide at the end in the most surprising way.”

“Lincoln Road Hustle” cast member: “I need you here right now. I’m at the sales office. Some crazy kid handcuffed himself to me.”

“Lincoln Road Hustle” runs until Feb. 16.

FOR MORE INFO:

“Lincoln Road Hustle”

Dec. 5, 2024 – Feb. 16, 2025

Colony Theatre

1040 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1040

miaminewdrama.org/show/lincoln-road-hustle

feverup.com/m/

