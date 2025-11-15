“Abracadabra” isn’t just a great Lady Gaga song; it’s a magic word magicians have been using for years. But instead of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Deco’s using it to summon Jesse Eisenberg and Justice Smith to the 305 to talk about their new movie, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Reunited, and it feels so good! Or does it?

Justice Smith as Charlie: “You guys used to be the Horsemen.”

Ariana Greenblatt as June: “Why did you break up?”

Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney: “We made some huge mistakes. We got cocky.”

The Horsemen may be bickering, but they still have each other’s backs in “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson and Isla Fisher are pulling off their greatest magic trick yet: A third installment in this spell-binding franchise!

Jesse Eisenberg: “It is probably the only fun I have professionally, is doing these movies. Most of the parts I play are just depressive people.”

Jesse’s not afraid to show his cards.

He loves these movies as much as fans do!

Jesse Eisenberg: “They’re celebrating cleverness and teamwork. We’re not trying to kill something. It’s like a movie that is pure and sweet and has great heart and is also a big magic trick.”

This time, the Horsemen are targeting a dangerous diamond dealer, and a heist this big calls for reinforcements. Like Justice Smith!

Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas: “Charlie, June and Bozo.”

Justice Smith as Charlie: “It’s Bosco. Bosco Leroy.”

Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas: “What, did you type fictional magician name into ChatGPT?”

Aw, it’s like one big, dysfunctional family! On screen and off…

Justice Smith: “Woody is definitely crazy uncle.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “Yes. Isla yells at me in a maternal way.”

Justice Smith: “Jesse I would say is like older cousin from like my dad’s side who I don’t see often, but every time I do, we go into the woods and smoke a joint and talk about philosophy “

And when it comes to father figures…

Jesse Eisenberg: “The father has to be Morgan Freeman.

Justice Smith: “Well there you go. Yes, definitely the father figure is Morgan Freeman.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “Morgan Freeman, like when you meet him, you feel like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s my dad.'”

The “Now You See Me” movies are full of magic but when it comes to a kind of trick these guys would like to see in future films…

Justice Smith: “Have you guys done the saw in half thing?”

Jesse Eisenberg: “No!”

Justice Smith: “That’s just a classic, like I feel like that should be done in some cool way.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “That would be good. You’re right, it’s like the perfect thing for a movie too.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox