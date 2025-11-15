“Abracadabra” isn’t just a great Lady Gaga song; it’s a magic word magicians have been using for years. But instead of pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Deco’s using it to summon Jesse Eisenberg and Justice Smith to the 305 to talk about their new movie, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Reunited, and it feels so good! Or does it?

Justice Smith as Charlie: “You guys used to be the Horsemen.”

Ariana Greenblatt as June: “Why did you break up?”

Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney: “We made some huge mistakes. We got cocky.”

The Horsemen may be bickering, but they still have each other’s backs in “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson and Isla Fisher are pulling off their greatest magic trick yet: A third installment in this spell-binding franchise!

Jesse Eisenberg: “It is probably the only fun I have professionally, is doing these movies. Most of the parts I play are just depressive people.”

Jesse’s not afraid to show his cards.

He loves these movies as much as fans do!

Jesse Eisenberg: “They’re celebrating cleverness and teamwork. We’re not trying to kill something. It’s like a movie that is pure and sweet and has great heart and is also a big magic trick.”

This time, the Horsemen are targeting a dangerous diamond dealer, and a heist this big calls for reinforcements. Like Justice Smith!

Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas: “Charlie, June and Bozo.”

Justice Smith as Charlie: “It’s Bosco. Bosco Leroy.”

Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas: “What, did you type fictional magician name into ChatGPT?”

Aw, it’s like one big, dysfunctional family! On screen and off…

Justice Smith: “Woody is definitely crazy uncle.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “Yes. Isla yells at me in a maternal way.”

Justice Smith: “Jesse I would say is like older cousin from like my dad’s side who I don’t see often, but every time I do, we go into the woods and smoke a joint and talk about philosophy “

And when it comes to father figures…

Jesse Eisenberg: “The father has to be Morgan Freeman.

Justice Smith: “Well there you go. Yes, definitely the father figure is Morgan Freeman.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “Morgan Freeman, like when you meet him, you feel like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s my dad.'”

The “Now You See Me” movies are full of magic but when it comes to a kind of trick these guys would like to see in future films…

Justice Smith: “Have you guys done the saw in half thing?”

Jesse Eisenberg: “No!”

Justice Smith: “That’s just a classic, like I feel like that should be done in some cool way.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “That would be good. You’re right, it’s like the perfect thing for a movie too.”

