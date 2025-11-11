Miami’s about to get lit for the holidays, and we’re not talking about a party. We’re talking about a whole garden that glows, sparkles and shines all season long. The NightGarden in Coral Gables is back and it’s brighter than ever.

When the sun sets over Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the magic begins.

NightGarden, a wonderland display of lights, has returned for its seventh year.

Daniel Wu: “What people have come to expect, is an illuminated night of magical fairytales.”

And that’s just what you’ll get.

From a talking tree to an all-out fairy scavenger hunt in the forest.

Daniel Wu: “It’s called ‘The Fairy Scope.’ You can use your mobile phone and you go around the entire 23 acres of the NightGarden. You’re exploring. If you find them all, you can go to our merch shop and spin the prize wheel.”

And when you make your way to the merch shop, you might just spot something a little mischievous.

Daniel Wu: “We have Labubus, which is the biggest thing in the world right now. And they actually live in the forest.”

The little guys aren’t the only thing new this year.

Daniel Wu: “This year, we have a secret garden laser show, which we’ve never done before for NightGarden, so we are excited to bring that on.”

Daniel Wu: “Another new activity we are introducing to NightGarden this year is a movie night, where you can grab hot chocolate, popcorn, ice cream, milkshake, you name it, and have a nice night out under the stars.”

But if you’d much rather just roam the garden, there’s more than enough space for that too.

Daniel Wu: “We have a rainforest that you’ll walk in and it’s just sensory overload. It’s just amazing with the music in the background, you feel like you’re on a movie set.”

As the lights come alive, so does the holiday spirit.

Daniel Wu: “This is like the perfect night out for the entire family during the season.”

NightGarden is open now through Jan. 11.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Miami, FL 33156

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.