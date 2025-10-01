It is never too late for love, and on ABC Miami’s The Golden Bachelor, dozens of single ladies of a certain age try their chance with an equally mature, distinguished gentleman.

Deco’s still-single-but-hopeful reporter, Alex Miranda has the story.

Now, back to the Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens, who’s hopefully falling in love Wednesday nights on ABC. But this season, he’s spoiled rotten — because he has two Miami singles to choose from.

The sun is shining on the Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens.

A former NFL player and lawyer who’s looking for one more shot at love on the ABC reality dating show, alongside 23 knockouts from all across the country.

Mel: “I had butterflies, I was nervous, I was frazzled too. And then, as the women were coming out, I was going, ‘I’m nervous. You’re nervous too.’ But then there’s a certain calmness of it.”

Except, on last Wednesday’s season premiere, when the 66-year-old had to address some controversial, ageist comments he made on a podcast this past summer about women. Oh, no no no no no.

Mel: “They wanted to see it in my eyes, you know, how sincere I was. And I was sincere. Because it mattered to me and it mattered to them. We just had the frank discussions and I asked for forgiveness and to give me a chance.”

Giving him a chance are two sexy SoFlo singles, who are vying for his love, and vice versa.

First, Nicole, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, bringing true 305 energy.

Interviewer: “What would you say to people who think you’re too old for love?”

Nicole: “You know what I want to say is [expletive] them, but that’s not what I’m saying. Haha.”

Love her already!

Then there’s Miami luxury yacht sales rep Alexandra, who’s not just about the superficial.

Alexandra: “If I’m attracted to the brain of the gentleman, I’m attracted to everything else.”

Well, he is handsome, so we’ve got at least so far, and plenty more episodes to learn even more!

And Mel says, it’s all an embarrassment of riches.

Mel: “The women are amazing. So tune in for them because they are the ones who are going to carry the show. So energetic and sophisticated and put together, right? They’re great. You can find love at any age. And you’ll see this on the show, how wonderful these women are.”

Mel’s son, Lucas: “I thought it was a good opportunity to put yourself out there.”

Mel’s son Andre: “I hope you find someone you truly love.”

So, does he?

Mel: “Can you keep a secret? Me too. I’m very happy.”

The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC 18.

