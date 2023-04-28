Moms can do it all, and then some … but what do you get the lady you call mom for Mother’s Day? How about de-stressing her, number one.

The Gates Hotel is offering up something that’s going to de-stress her and maybe you.

In fact, for entire month of May, treat mom to a weekend getaway fit for the queen she is.

Forget the wooden signs this Mother’s Day, and get something Mom would really enjoy: a stay at the Gates Hotel in South Beach.

Angie Cabral: “The Gates Hotel is offering an amazing package, offering massage and some additional goodies, so if you really want to treat your mom for something special this year, the Gates South Beach DoubleTree by Hilton is the place to stay.”

This is one gift Mom’s going to love.

Angie Cabral: “The package includes a 45-minute massage from K’Alma Spa. Additionally, it includes a $50 bar credit, and henna tattoos for mom and daughter or mother and son.”

She can check in and hit the pool for a little henna tattoo session.

Keep it simple or get creative. But don’t worry, moms, this ink will only last a few days.

Angie Cabral: “Besides the henna tattoos, moms can relax by the pool in one of our cabanas, while the kiddies play in the pool with all the fun activities that are around them.”

Once the henna is dry, let mom take a break and get that much needed R&R with a nice massage.

The fun isn’t just limited to Mom, either.

Angie Cabral: “Even though this package is geared towards moms, to treat moms, everybody is welcome. We want everyone to come and enjoy themselves here and they are able to book this package with us.”

lliett Ojeda: “The fact that it is an experience gift, and it just doesn’t just last for a second, it is something that you can create memories while you’re here, and it’s something you just take with you and just enjoy your time.”

Mother’s Day might be one day of the year, but this deal will last the whole month of May.

Angie Cabral: “Its a great opportunity to have an amazing stay and create amazing memories that’ll last a lifetime.”

Their Mother’s Day package rates start at $329 and depending on what you add, it goes up from there.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Gates Hotel South Beach – a DoubleTree by Hilton

2360 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

800-445-8667

gatessouthbeach

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.