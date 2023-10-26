“Friends.” Hopefully we all have at least one, but when the sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004, we could count on six.

A new experience in Aventura is bringing back the “Friends”-verse, and they don’t know that we know that they know we know. Could you be any more excited?!

The Rembrandts (singing): “So no one told you life was gonna be this way.”

They sure didn’t, unless you watched the sitcom “Friends,” and inside “The Friends Experience: The One in Miami,” at Aventura Mall…

Stacy Moscatelli: “For a lot of people, it’s stepping inside the world of ‘Friends’ in a way that they’ve never been able to before.”

Gum isn’t just perfection — attention to detail is.

Twelve rooms — no, not seven — of set recreations.

Stacy Moscatelli: “We didn’t want it to feel like a museum. You can stand on the stairs and yell at your friends.”

David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller): “Pivot!”

Alex Miranda: “Pivot! Shut up!”

Stacy Moscatelli: “We wanted it to feel like you were on the set.”

Alex Miranda: “Danger! Danger!”

David Schwimmer (as Ross Geller): “A lesson in the importance of…”

Alex Miranda. “Unagi.”

Plus, props.

Stacy Moscatelli: “Monica’s kitchen in particular. We knew what the cookie jar looked like, but we needed to track it down out in the world, so we sent a team.”

Alex Miranda: “Where’d you find it?”

Stacy Moscatelli: “Thrift stores!”

Iconic costumes…

Stacy Moscatelli: “We’ve got the episode where Joey put on all of Chandler’s clothes.”

Alex Miranda: “Look at me, I’m Chandler. Could I be wearing any more clothes?”

And history!

Stacy Moscatelli: “We have an area that’s sort of an homage to Rachel’s hair.”

Alex Miranda: “What was it about this haircut?!”

Stacy Moscatelli: “The layers, the bob.”

Jennifer Aniston (as Rachel Green): “I could make you a legend.”

And yes, it’s here.

Stacy Moscatelli: “We’ve got Central Perk, of course, which is where most episodes ended, actually. A lot of people kind of gasp when they walk in there.”

And sing.

Alex Miranda (singing): “Smelly Shireen, Smelly Lynn, what perfume are you wearing?”

But, plot twist.

Alex Miranda: “We can call the show ‘Amigos,’ because they’ve got a little Miami twist going on here: Cafe Bustelo!”

Coffee: warm and cozy. Like each of its 10 seasons.

Stacy Moscatelli: “I think what it really comes down to is that the show portrays the time in your life where your friends are your family.”

Or on-again, off-again relationship.

Guest 1: “Oh, he definitely cheated.”

Guest 2: “Yeah, he should not have done that.”

Alex Miranda: “Ugh! They were on a break!”

Tickets start at $27.50. Oh, wait! I forgot … the fountain!

Stacy Moscatelli: “Dance around if you want.”

Alex Miranda: “If we want?”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Friends Experience: The One in Miami

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite #2976

Aventura, FL 33180

friendstheexperience.com/miami

