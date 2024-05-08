The Florida Panthers aren’t the only ones looking to score at their new practice facility.

You can watch your NHL favorites on the ice, while you kick back and chow down. A brand new restaurant is getting major points for delivering this cool experience.

The Florida Panthers sharpen their skills at their new practice facility, inside Fort Lauderdale’s IcePlex in Holiday Park. The Federal offers folks a chance to sharpen their taste buds at the same time.

Justin Wilson: “Really focus on bringing the community together and kinda have an opportunity to spread cheer with people to enjoy great food, great company, and great cocktails.”

The place has a really sweet setup.

Justin Wilson: “Between both ice rinks, you have the opportunity to view open practices with the Panthers the community rink offers public skating.”

Pick a table on the outdoor patio, and you’re right above the pickleball courts.

Justin Wilson: “So the opportunity is just steps away to come up and enjoy a refreshing draft or enticing fare after your pickleball game.”

If hockey or pickleball isn’t your thing, don’t worry. You’ll still feel right at home here.

Justin Wilson: “You don’t have to be a sports fan to experience The Federal it’s really meant to be a gathering place for people to come and enjoy the community.”

Sports fan or not, they don’t play games with their food and drink at The Federal. The menu is packed with dishes designed to please.

Justin Wilson: “We offer a modern American fare menu with a juicy burger The Federal burger, our 12-ounce prime New York strip is sure to enjoy.”

The steak and burger are two entrees that will surely “meat” your expectations. If you’re not in the mood for beef, the massive lobster roll is worth digging into. All three really sound great, but you know, I’m feeling thirsty for something more.

Justin Wilson: “So cocktails the focus is on clean classic cocktails using the most fresh ingredients using the best spirits available.”

That’s what I want, drinkie poo’s! Tell me more.

Justin Wilson: “Fed Up is one of our specialty cocktails that includes a fusion of snap peas, cucumber, and ginger.”

I happen to know there’s a lot of gin in that drink. What about that other gin-tastic creation You Got The Beet?

Justin Wilson: “Which includes beet juice.”

Drinks, food, sports, The Federal is ready to make it’s mark on the local scene.

Justin Wilson: “We’ve got of course our local guests but it’s also an opportunity for visitors in the area to come and experience something truly local in Fort Lauderdale.”

Marissa: “The Federal’s amazing — the food, the service, the drinks, everything has been excellent.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Federal

800 NE 8th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 901-6412

thefederalftl.com

