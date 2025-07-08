Dust off those bell bottoms, because Faena’s bringing back the funk with RETRO. This MoTown-infused show is turning the theater into a soul train full of sequins. It’s a toe-tapping blast from the past, so let’s make like a vinyl record and spin and groove baby!

Motown boogie is rolling into the Faena stage with a side order of sass and sparkle.

The theater’s newest musical revue, RETRO has Miami Beach dancing like it’s the 1970s!

Brian Forti, executive producer Faena Theater: “A whole scene with roller skates and boomboxes. I mean, you know what we do here at Faena, we really take it to the limit..”

The high-voltage, platform-shoe-stomping show is for nostalgia lovers.

Brian Forti: “RETRO starts in Motown days and goes into the ’60s, ’70s, and the 80’s and it does it with Rocky and all the performers changing their outfits, with visuals surrounding you in Faena Theater that shows what the ’60s were like.”

And star performer, Rocky Lanes, doesn’t stay in any lane but her own.

Rocky Lanes, performer: “I am your music godmother.”

Rocky Lanes (singing): “I hope you have your dancing shoes on because it’s going to be a ride.”

Rocky Lanes: “I want to show you in the ’60s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, how they express themselves through music and music changed fashion too and the dances.”

It’s ok to let go too and let the rhythm of the decades take over.

Rocky Lanes: “I like to see someone at the beginning of the show, they’re just like (looking around) and by like last dance, they’re like (dances) and I’m like ‘Yes.'”

For Rocky, storytelling through soulful grooves is the way to go.

Rocky Lanes: “Not to dig on the music today, but the words were in the moment and people used to sing how they felt.”

Gathering in this cozy 150-seat space is what fuels the vibe.

Rocky Lanes: “My best performances are very intimate so I’m like ‘Who are you? Where do you come from? Let me see those shoes, ok are those Jeffreys? Ok, that’s cute. I’ll see you after the show.’ Like I can say that to people.”

As for the crew, it’s all love.

Rocky Lanes: “We’re very small and very mighty, it’s like 12 of us, 12 or 13, and we’re in like 20 acts and we’re in all of the acts. We’re in the back changing. The band is what really drives this show. They are here the entire time. We don’t do it the actual radio way, we do it our way, which I think is a twist.”

Showtimes for RETRO are on Fridays and Sundays.

