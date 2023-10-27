Attics are made to hide your junk, like the winter coats that you never need in SoFlo — or your dummies, and we mean puppets, not idiot drivers on I-95.

The puppets of “The Dummy’s Attic” come alive during this spooky season, and they invite you to trick-or-treat yo’self and the fam bam to check out their first show in SoFlo this weekend. Here’s a sneak peek.

Le PeTiT CiRqUe performers (singing): “Welcome to Dummy’s Attic. A mesmerizing site.”

Seeing someone bend like that is mesmerizing, which is why no one puts this circus in a box. Magic Town Events teamed up with Le PeTiT CiRqUe to bring you “The Dummy’s Attic.”

Misha Varum, Magic Town Event: “We’re turning dreams into reality. We basically gather to create the best family-oriented events that exist in Florida. That’s the goal, at least.”

Announcer: “This Hallows’ Eve, in this dark attic, Monsiuer Bojuette’s spirits return.”

This interactive show will keep you dangling for more, and it’s all going down at Sport of Kings Theater inside Gulfstream Park.

Misha Varum: “Mainly, it’s a CiRqUe musical, so there’s going to be singing, there’s going to be dancing. They have a storyline that I don’t want to reveal too much of. It’s about an old theater and a ventroloquist that lives there, and that theater only comes to life during Halloween.”

The whole family will enjoy the twists and turns of contortionists, the concentration of blindfolded foot archers, and even more mind-bending acts.

Misha Varum: “There’s going to be a huge rig, and they’re going to be flying up in the air. We have carnival menu, carnival-style games; the fun doesn’t stop. It’s not like you’re just sitting down and watching it for an hour.”

Performers bursting with a playful spirit want you to join them dressed in your Halloween best this Sunday.

Misha Varum: “Of course, it’s more fun. Everybody’s going to be dressed in costumes. There’s going to be two showtimes: one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. When people come in, they’re going to have an hour to walk around. The whole show is for an international crowd.”

Save your boos for ghosts and goblins, because this hour spectacle aims to get your feet tapping.

Tickets start at $45.

FOR MORE INFO:

“The Dummy’s Attic” by Le PeTiT CiRqUe

Sunday. Oct. 29, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sport of Kings Theater

The Village at Gulfstream Park

901 S Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

eventbrite.com/o/magic-town-events-34396059727

