The best part of any Super Bowl game, hands down. And you know this is true. It’s the halftime show. And we know just the place to watch Bad Bunny hit the stage. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at the Dead Flamingo, where Benito Bowl Sunday will be going down.

Right here in Little Havana. And by the way, girls, whether you are a team [New England] Patriots or team [Seattle] Seahawks, here at The Dead Flamingo this Sunday, we are all team Bad Bunny.

How much Bad Bunny do you like in your life?

Will Thompson: “Bad Bunny, on top of Bad Bunny with a splash of Bad Bunny on it.”

Thought so!

And here at The Dead Flamingo in Little Havana, it feels like you’re in…

Alex Miranda: “La sala at, like your, you know, abuela’s. You guys have such a cool style. It’s very homey, but it’s also very fun.”

Will Thompson: “Look, at the end of the day, this place is a come-as-you-are place. We want you to really feel like you could be at rest at home. Put your feet up. We’re here to have a good time.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday is the highlight of Benito Bowl Sunday. From 5 p.m. to close.

Will Thompson: “We’re going to satisfy your Bad Bunny needs. We’re going to have our DJs playing a little salsa, merengue, a little reggaeton, whatever it is that you like. I mean, we’re in Little Havana.”

Will Thompson: “Fun games. We’re gonna have a couple of activities. There’s gonna be nothing but surprises around here for everybody. We may even have a little 6’4 Benito just walking around this area. Maybe. Maybe not.”

Alex Miranda: “Just as handsome or not?”

Will Thompson: “Oh, I mean, I think just slightly more beautiful.”

Alex Miranda: “More beautiful?”

Will Thompson: “Slightly more beautiful.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know if that’s possible.”

A fiesta, complete with La Casita.

Alex Miranda: “There are a bunch of sports bars that’ll be really fun to watch the big game.”

Will Thompson: “Absolutely!”

Alex Miranda: “But none of them are going to have this!”

Will Thompson: “This is the only spot where you’re going to be able to, you know, come out, take pictures, have fun, really feel and look like you were part of that moment. This was such a big fixture on the tour.”

And most importantly, the TVs.

Will Thompson: “Sixty-five-inch TVs everywhere. But we got our big boy 136in. You know you like it big. I’m not a size guy, but for those that need it, we got it.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, I am.”

Alex Miranda: “I think Bad Bunny’s a size guy too.”

Will Thompson: “Look at him. Of course, he’s huge!”

Alex Miranda: “He doesn’t want to be seen on a small screen.”

Plus, very good, Bad Bunny-inspired cocktails.

Will Thompson: “My man really loves his Moscow Mule. So we did our little Dead Flamingo twist passion flower liqueur in there. Lime juice, ginger beer, and a little Grey Goose to top that up. The ‘Acho PR’ that one is fire. Maracuya, again, very tropical, right little passion fruit, lime juice, and of course, tequila on top of it.”

Oh, and feel free to sing your heart out.

Alex Miranda: “There’s such a catalog at this point, but is there anything that gets you going?”

Will Thompson: “I love the song. I can’t say the name, though, I can say it in English. Unforgettable dance. Baile. And I’m not even going to ruin that next word.”

Tickets are $42 per person, and select VIP tables are still available.

Alex Miranda: “You’re going to have to rename The Dead Flamingo to The Dead Bunny on Sunday, right? Like, just like a temporary name change.”

Will Thompson: “You know what?”

Alex Miranda: “You’re asking for it.”

Will Thompson: “You know what? Yeah, you’re asking for it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Benito Bowl Weekend: Mi Casa Tu Casa

Casa Tiki “The Dead Flamingo Pop-Up”

1728 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.