This Valentine’s Day, whether you’re looking to pop the question or just get out of the doghouse, Deco’s got some options for you. From the perfect proposal dinner to a balloon bedroom decor, both will lift your romance to new heights.

Not everyone can pull off a viral proposal like this one.

Inside Sofia’s at the Miami Design District, you can turn a regular Italian dinner into a life-changing event.

Abel Veulens, Chef at Sofia: “For Valentine’s Day our team has curated a couple of really nice packages. For the Marry Me package, we have a beautiful lit-up sign that says, ‘Marry Me’. It comes with a nice bottle of champagne and a gorgeous bouquet of red roses.”

Plus a personal photographer to capture the big moment and of course food!

Abel Veulens: “The curated menu that we had put together is a beautiful selection of appetizers, pastas, and entrees. We have beautiful pasta rose that’s filled with spinach and black truffle. Also, we have a nice butcher fillet that starts with a fondant potato and taleggio fonduta.”

‘Design your own date night’ also comes with the same pre-fix menu and dessert.

Abel Veulens: “Indulge in some of the packages that we have available and just push over the top and just kind of make it special and feel very personalized for you and your loved one.”

Balloons can for sure uplift a romance. ‘Ready4YourParty’ does V-Day big!

Adèle Gomez, Owner of Ready4YourParty: “We offer balloon services and party decor. We go and decorate to make your event extra special. We can do a balloon picnic with our eight-feet heart balloon arch. It’s very popular during Valentine’s.”

You can add on flowers and some bubbly for a heartfelt outdoor romance. Now behind closed doors…

Adèle Gomez: “We also have the bedroom decor, that is beautiful. As soon as they come in, they see all the heart shapes and the petals. We have the balloons in the ceiling; we have the heart-shaped balloons. We have the sign that says crazy in love. We can write messages, like a custom message.”

…like a forgive me message.

Adèle Gomez: “Everything’s forgiven after the decoration that they see in the bedroom. I mean, you could see the face of the girl, or whoever that special person is; they’re going to light up.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sofia Miami

Inside Palm Court Dome, 140 NE 39th St #133

Miami, FL 33137

https://sofiamiamidd.com/

Ready4YourParty

9001 Pembroke Rd B

Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

https://ready4yourparty.com/

