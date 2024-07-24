Hear ‘ye, hear ‘ye, there’s a new Netflix series in town and it’s bringing all the medieval vibes. We’re talking fancy outfits, big feasts, and even the plague. Deco sat down with the cast of “The Decameron” to get all the behind-the-scenes tea.

The new Netflix series “The Decameron” is taking viewers back to quarantine times.

Karan Gill (as Panfilo): “Have you been gutting fish senora? You’re covered in fish cartilage.”

Tanya Reynolds (as Licisca): “Am I?”

But, in a funny way! The dark comedy follows a group of nobles and their servants, as they flee to a grand villa to escape the black plague.

Tony Hale (as Sirisco): “I’m Sirisco, the Stewart, I can tell you anything and everything about our beautiful villa property.

Tony Hale is the hostess with the most in the period piece. A role he says he totally connects with!

Tony Hale: “I totally relate to wanting someone to like me. And being completely out of my element and not know what’s going on. I definitely relate to the fear and uncertainty of a pandemic.”

Zosia Mamet also stars in the series as Pampinea, a rich noble who will stop at nothing to be the leader of the villa.

Zosia Mamet: “She has no qualms about literarily doing anything. Whether that be, you know, lying, cheating, murder. I don’t think that, I don’t think she thinks about it from a negative perspective. I think she thinks she is doing what she needs to do to survive.”

For Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Zosia’s obedient servant, taking this role helped her convey a story she knows all too well.

Zosia Mamet (as Pampinea): “You take such good care of me.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (as Misia): “I do”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson: “You know I have been heartbroken a couple of times in my short little life. But the most I’ve ever been heartbroken is definitely from a friend and I felt like that was a very interesting notion to explore.”

Jessica Plummer (as Filomena): “Whore wine my lady?

Tanya Reynolds (as Licisca): “What did you just say?

Jessica Plummer (as Filomena): “More wine?

But don’t be fooled. The hatred that you see on screen is just fine acting! Just ask Tanya Reynolds and Jessica Plummer.

Tanya Reynolds: “Oh yeah, we love each other. Well, I love you!

Jessica Plummer: “I love you!”

The cast also loved their filming location!

Jessica Plummer: “I’ve decided, when people ask me, I’m roman-london. Like that is, Rome is in my core, in my soul, in my heart. I feel like we all completely fell in love with the country.”

