The hand is so amazing, it can do many things. It can text, it can wave, or rock a cradle like in a new version of “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” that’s rocking the streaming world. Deco got the scoop from its stars, and they promise it’s still as creepy as ever.

The cradle is rocking again.

In the remake of the 1992 psychological thriller, “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,” there’s still a nanny that’s still not right in the head.

At least, that’s what they want us to think.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: “It’s a very different film. It’s really, I think, taking it to a very current, kind of modern place in all aspects.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a desperate mom, looking for help with her two kids. And just like the original, this version is messy.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: “We’ve talked about how great the energy of the ’90s thriller is, so fun and fantastic and we all love it. But that gets to kind of exist in that place and now we have this that kind of exists in our current time.”

And for actress Maika Monroe, playing an intense live-in au-pair touches her creative side.

Maika Monroe: “I was, like, really ready, I think, for something different. And this role was something, like, completely different for me and it was an absolute blast.”

Even director Michelle Garza Cervera was scared to not live up to the hype.

Michelle Garza Cervera: “Just the idea of remaking that movie was so intimidating, so at first I was really reluctant, you know, because it’s touching such an iconic and legendary film. When I knew that I could build a whole movie that could stand on its own, that had its own identity, I was like, ‘OK, I can work on this project.'”

The ultimate goal is to still creep you out.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: “At the end of the day, you’re still going to be totally creeped out and terrified, which is what you want with a film like this.”

Maika Monroe: “I think it is.”

The latest version of “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” is now streaming on Hulu.

