It’s time to rev up your engines folks, and put on your helmets. Austin Butler is gearing up to take all of us on the high speed, high risk world of Bikeriders. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here to tell us more.

In “The Bikeriders,” explores the heyday of a 1960s motorcycle club and with Austin Butler at the center, you know, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Are you ready for a wild ride?

Then suit up in your best biker gear because “The Bikeriders” are coming in fast.

Norman Reedus (as Funny Sonny): “Are you the man in charge?”

Tom Hardy (as Johnny): “I’m Johnny, we are The Vandals.”

The movie follows the true story of the rise and fall of “The Vandals”. A no-nonsense 1960’s biker gang.

Tom Hardy (as Johnny): “What the hell were you thinking back there?”

Austin Butler (as Benny ): “Nothing, I saw you squaring off with them guys. What do I need to think for?”

Tom Hardy (as Johnny): “Yeah, you and me kid.”

Austin Butler stars in the period piece as Benny–a biker torn between his passion for riding and the love of his life Kathy.

Austin Butler: “He meets Kathy, who Jodie plays, and they fall in love and get married very quickly. But he always has one foot out of the covers.”

I get it, life choices can be hard. But accepting this role was anything but for actress Jodie Comer.

Jodie Comer: “Realizing that this script was based on a photography book and these people were real. You know, set in the 1960’s, 70s about bikers. That was extremely enticing.”

Norman Reedus, who plays Danny in the film, has been practicing for this role since he was a child!

Norman Reedus: “I had a kid that sat next to me in class name Tune. He had a YZ80 and we became friends and we would take turns on the bike and running from the police and stuff. Killing the engines in-between houses and waiting for cops to go by and go the other way.”

You can catch “The Bikeriders” in theaters on June 21.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.