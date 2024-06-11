There’s no lying in baseball! But there’s plenty of fudging in “Reverse The Curse.” In the new movie, laughter isn’t the best medicine. But it sure helps!

David Duchovny is living on borrowed time in the new family dram-edy, “Reverse The Curse.”

The actor plays a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan who’s dying from cancer. But when his son, played by Logan Marshall-Green, moves in with him. He begins to notice a strange pattern.

“Dad’s mental and physical health is literally dependent on whether the socks win or lose. Socks lost again. So I am creating a safe zone where the socks can’t lose.”

Rooting for a team that disappoints them? Now that’s something the cast can relate to!

David Duchovny: “I mean for me it’s the Knicks.”

Logan Marshall-Green: “It’s the New York Mets.”

David Duchovny: “Logan’s just pissed about the whole question.”

Logan Marshall-Green: “I became a New York Mets fan in 85.”

David Duchovny: “Yeah? OK.”

Logan Marshall-Green: “And I’ve been miserable since.”

Yikes, touchy subject! OK, let’s move on to something less painful. The fact David, who also wrote and directed the film, has been working on this story for almost 20 years!

David Duchovny: “I wanna say I started writing the screenplay in 2005 and then wrote the novel in 2014 or 15.”

Logan tells Deco, he was drawn to the unique role the great American pastime has in the film.

Logan Marshall-Green: “The love of baseball. The obsession with baseball. The way baseball and sports can be an addiction, a distraction from what’s really going on.”

Stephanie Beatriz plays David’s nurse in the movie and she says the whole thing hit close to home.

Stephanie Beatriz: “I had to take on that role for my family. I just had to do it, there was no one else that was gonna do it for my family. It felt so close to what I had just gone through. I really understood grief and death. We all get what this is about. We all understand what this movie’s about and that was a real bond.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.