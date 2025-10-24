You know the saying, no regerts — oh, I mean, no regrets — well the flick, “Regretting You” is full of it. But in this case, regrets are not for following your heart — not misspelling a tattoo. Deco got to sit down and do a one-on-one with the cast to talk about the past, future and The Real Housewives?

Mother-daughter relationships are complicated.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s book “Regretting You,” this romantic drama touches on grief, betrayal and first love.

Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames play the teens experimenting in love and kissing.

Mckenna Grace: “MTV, best kiss award.”

Mason Thames: “We’re right here.”

Mckenna Grace: “We’re right here. We did a lot of kissing in this movie.”

Mason Thames: “You know we earned it.”

Mckenna Grace: “We put in hours.”

Oh, don’t forget body lifts.

Mason Thames: “Every video we’re in together, I just pick you up. It’s kind of how it works now.”

Mckenna Grace: “I love it.”

Mason Thames: “I love it too.”

Mckenna Grace: “I’m having a great time.”

Mason Thames: “Pretty great.”

Mason Thames: “Most of the time we’re just walking around and I’m like, ‘Hop on my back.'”

Mckenna Grace: “And I’m like, ‘No.'”

Mason Thames: “Because she’s wearing these loafers. The most uncomfortable thing possible. So I’m like, ‘I know your feet hurt.'”

Mckenna Grace: “No. Whoa, whoa. Leave my loafers out of this.”

Mason Thames: “They look cool.”

Mckenna Grace: “I need the height.”

Hunky Scott Eastwood is dad to Mckenna’s character and has some advice for the youngins out there.

Scott Eastwood: “Spend less time off your phone and get out there in the real world and have real conversations with people, you know, be present. This thing, we’re gonna start a whole generation of people bent over and stand up straight, you know.”

Dave Franco and Allison Williams are high school friends in the movie but death forces them to regret a messy secret and makes them reminisce.

Allison Williams: “In this movie, there was also a visual nostalgia to our wardrobes in the flashback scenes.”

Dave Franco: “Oh, yeah.”

Allison Williams: “To me, that was so intense. Like, hearing the flip flop sounds of you and Scott moving around.”

Dave Franco: “Totally. Totally, cargo shorts. We got the bright blue, American Eagle polo.”

But when life gets to lifin’ too hard, there’s nothing like reality TV.

Allison Williams: “I love ‘Unscripted.’ And I’ve just began, I’m a baby Bravo person and I am on season four of the ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ and I am living for it. Not to name drop, but I did get this advice from Andy Cohen, next I’m gonna do Beverly Hills, then New Jersey, so I’m on a journey. I’m very excited. I’ll be hosting all the panels at Bravo Con next year.”

The juicy plot of “Regretting You” hits theaters tomorrow.

