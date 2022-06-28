I have to admit, I love a good murder mystery. “Only Murders in the Building” is the ultimate whodunit, and it’s back. Season two of the hit Hulu show premieres Tuesday but you know us — we don’t like waiting. Deco wanted the scoop on the new season, so we did our detective work and talked to the cast.

Your favorite crime solving trio is on the case for season two of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are neighbors who are obsessed with true crime programs. When a neighbor dies, they’re on the case, and they have got their own investigation and create a podcast about it.

When the series debuted last year, it was Hulu’s most-watched comedy premiere ever, and now, it’s the streaming service’s most watched comedy. The iconic funny men in the series know their stuff, but the success even caught them off guard.

Martin Short: “It’s what you always hope and dream when you’re doing something that it will turn out that way. It doesn’t always turn out that way.”

Steve Martin: “And also, you know, you, when you make something, you never know, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. One thing you learn is you never know how it’s going to be received, and then to have a response that was so 100% positive.”

This season, there’s another murder in the building, and the three super sleuths are on the case.

Selena Gomez: “I will say that there is a lot more surprises, twists and turns that will lead you one way, but obviously will completely confuse you.

Martin Short: “Well that’s what a twist and turn is.”

Selena Gomez: “OK well, I’m trying to come up with words here.”

Let’s give Selena another shot at explaining it, take two.

Selena Gomez: “I would say it’s completely exciting, very fresh and I hope people enjoy it.”

There will also be love in the air. Cara Delevingne is going to join the show as an artist with her eyes on Selena.

Cara Delevingne: “She’s trying to make her way and kind of doing whatever she can to make herself be respected in so many ways, and I think that’s quite hard as an artist, because you really have to stick out.”

Murder, comedy, mystery, and love. Sign me up.

