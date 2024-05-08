The Planet of the Apes has one of the longest franchise legacies in Hollywood. Dating back to the 1968 original. But the new “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is bringing a really hairy situation to the big screen. For more, let’s turn to Alex Miranda, whose hairy legs would turn on any primate.

I talked with the cast in Hollywood about becoming an ape and feral human, like me.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes…

“There are dangers beyond our village. What a wonderful day!

Is really…Long…Title.

Alex Miranda: “Do you guys trip up on that sometimes?”

Freya: “I do, yeah.”

Alex: “Yeah.”

Owen: “I don’t actually.”

Freya: “Alright. Well, you’re perfect aren’t you.”

Owen: “Yeah.”

Freya: “Haha.”

But, the science fiction action movie, about a world where apes have finally taken over, is so epic, it does deserve something…Bananas.

Alex miranda: “(asks question in monkey talk)”

Owen: “(responds back in monkey talk)”

Alex Miranda: (As another question in monkey talk)”

Owen: “(responds back in monkey talk)”

What did he call me?? Well, years after the reign of Andy Serkis’s Caesar, Noa, voiced by Owen Teague, goes on a journey, which leads him to question everything, especially after bumping into a wild human being!

Freya Allan: “I’m playing a character that’s pretending to play feral feral human, which was the added complexity there.”

That’s Freya Allan, who plays Mae.

Freya Allan: (Smacks lips) “Well, you know what — the feral element just came so naturally to me. That wasn’t the hard bit.”

She has our human interests at heart. But…

Alex Miranda: Do you think we are worth saving and protecting at this point? Haha, I’m thinking, in 2024 I’m thinking, like…”

Alex Miranda: “Maybe we should let the apes take over.”

Freya Allan: “I think so.”

Owen: “I think you should.”

Freya Allan: “Honestly.”

Owen: “We’re much better.”

Freya: “So done with humans.”

Owen: “Haha”

But, to get a degree in chimpanzee acting, one must first attend Ape University.

Owen: “Just how present we fell in ape school, just how much discovery and joy there was in that experience.”

Owen: “The body, the voice, the internal life of a character — they work so much hand in hand.”

Along the way, they meet Raka, played by Peter Macon.

Alex Miranda: “How do you make an ape so loveable.”

Peter: “Listen.”

Peter: “Orangutans are incredibly strong. But they’re like, ‘Ahh. It’s no rush. We’ll get there.”

Kevin: “Nothing to prove.”

Peter: “Yeah, nothing to prove.”

Before facing Kevin Durand’s character, proxies Ceaser, who’s giving alpha male energy.

Kevin: “My chest went woof, and I, I do not.”

Kevin: “…Know the answer.”

Kevin: “…To this question.”

Alex Miranda: “haha.”

Kevin: “whether I am right or wrong.”

Kevin: “I am right. Right?!”

Alex Miranda: “So good!”

Kevin: “It just came out!”

But the tyrant’s plans to build an evil empire, not so much.

Owen: “This is an autocratic leader taking the words of our legend and twisting them to his own gain.”

Freya: “Which definitely happens a lot.”

Owen: “Yeah, that’s something we’re seeing all over the world.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes swings into South Florida theaters tomorrow.

