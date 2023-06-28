Forget show biz, we’re here for some funny biz.

The cast of the new comedy: “Joy Ride” hit the purple carpet in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere of their new movie.

Ashley Park: “I think we’re just really excited to share something that we made with genuine joy and love.”

David Denman as Joe Sullivan: “To our daughter, big deal going back to your birth country.”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “We used to talk about it all the time, a grand adventure to find your birth mother.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “Who needs more parents when I have the two best parents in the world?”

Ashley Park: “There are certain roles that find you in your life exactly when you need them. And it was my first time playing the protagonist in a story.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “People are always thinking I have this perfect life, but I don’t belong anywhere.”

Ashley Park: “She’s a character that feels like she has it all together, she doesn’t understand that there’s something missing in her own identity until she goes on this Joy Ride.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “I talked to Kat, she lives there now.”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Of course, Kat, actress, your famous college roommate.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “You know you both actually have a lot in common, you’re both very sexually.”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Free?”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “She blew Nick and Joe Jonas.”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Not Kevin? Not impressed.”

Sherry Cola: “What a celebration for the community and for comedies, you know?”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Let’s find your birth mother.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “Will you guys come with me?”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Yes bitch!”

Sherry Cola: “This film is funny first, and we just happen to be Asian these cultural specifics on the big screen are so special to us, and I can’t wait for everyone to just be mind blown, honestly because this is gonna drop every jaw in the audience.”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Deadeye’s coming by the way.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “Your cousin?”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Deadeye?”

Stephanie Hsu as Kat: “Where did that come from? You know I think I get it.”

Sabrina Wu: “They are a sex icon, I will continue to say that they’re a person who has always been true to themselves, is like unafraid to be unique, and is looking for people who really get them and accept them for who they are.”

Stephanie Hsu as Kat: “Our passports are in my suitcase, that got stolen.”

Sabrina Wu as Deadeye: “You know who can bypass airport security? K-pop stars.”

Sabrina Wu as Deadeye: Everyone remembers their names.”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “Sassy”

Sherry Cola as Lolo: “Cutie”

Stephanie Hsu as Kat: “Lisa”

Sabrina Wu as Deadeye: “Lisa 2”

Ashley Park: “The best kind of comedy opens up people’s hearts to be able to receive a different conversation or connection to the heart and meaning of a character.”

Sherry Cola: “You need that rowdiness, you gotta get a group of friends, you gotta get maybe tipsy beforehand because you’re gonna have the best time in those seats. You might not even stay in those seats, you might have to take a lap after some of the scenes.”

Sabrina Wu as Deadeye: “You’re a fan of Cardi B, right?”

Ashley Park as Audrey: “Yeah, Is she here?”

