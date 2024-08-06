Ryan Reynolds will have some serious competition at the box office this weekend. Thanks to his wifey-poo, Blake Lively. Her new film “It Ends with Us” is about to open up. Deco caught up with Blake and the cast to talk about the emotional roller coaster the audience is sure to experience while watching this film.

Jenny Slate (as Allysa): “Hey, Lily want to do the honors?”

Blake Lively (as Lily Bloom): “No, you go ahead, I just want to take it in from here.”

There is a lot to take in from the new romantic drama “It Ends with Us”

Justin Baldoni (as Ryle Kincaid): “The first official customer?”

Blake Lively (as Lily Bloom): “Well, you have to buy something to be considered a customer. Right now you’re just loitering.”

Blake Lively stars in the film as Lily Bloom. A flower shop owner– who is quickly swept off her feet by a charming neurosurgeon,

Justin Baldoni (as Ryle Kincaid): “I want to see you again.”

Blake Lively (as Lily Bloom): “Now you see me.”

Justin Baldoni (as Ryle Kincaid): “You know what I mean”

But the romance doesn’t last too long.

Blake Lively (as Lily Bloom): “But 15 seconds. That’s all it takes?”

The quiet truth about domestic violence takes center stage in the film and it’s a story Blake says she wanted to get right.

Blake Lively: “It’s hard to tackle this subject in a commercial way because if you infuse too much levity or joy, its undermining the trauma and the pain. But if it’s only trauma and pain, it feels like that’s the only facet of the experience.”

The drama is based on Colleens Hoover’s book by the same name and Blake told us that was enough for her to sign on.

Blake Lively: “This book resonated with so many people and not only the story that Colleen told but how she told it.”

Also, mama’s has mouths to feed.

Blake Lively: “I have four kids. If I’m going to work, I want to do work that people actually see.”

For actress Isabela Ferrer, who plays young Lily, this role was more personal.

Isabela Ferrer: “I feel like something that resonated with me a lot, is when you’re dealing with something in the home and then have to go out outside and carry that with you, but to keep it private, it’s such a huge burden to carry and I feel like Lily does it in such a strong way.”

Another strong character? Lily’s first love interest is Young Atlas. Played by Alex Neustadt.

Alex Neustadt: “I really connected with Atlas and his willingness to fight for what he believes in and his self-reliance you know. He really had his back against the wall and had no other place to turn and luckily for him, he meets Lily”

Despite the hardship of the movie. The cast wants movie-goers to leave feeling seen.

Blake Lively: “You want to make people feel good you know. Even if it’s about a lot of pain and trauma.”

Blake Lively (as Lily Bloom): “If one day you had a daughter, what you say to her?”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.