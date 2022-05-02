Hulu’s latest crime drama is getting back to the eighties.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” stars Andrew Garfield.

The show centers around a crime so chilling you’d think it’s fiction but it’s actually based on true events.

Jon Krakauer’s true crime best-seller comes to life in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’.

Andrew Garfield: “I loved ‘Under the Banner of heaven,’ the Krakauer book, since it came out, and read it a couple of times, and just was just riveted and fascinated by the subject matter.”

The series tells the story of a double murder that happened in Utah in the ’80s, committed by two brothers in the Mormon church.

We know Andrew Garfield from ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ films, now he’s using his spidey senses as a detective out to solve the case.

As he keeps unraveling the mystery, all the evidence points toward the church.

Making matters worse, he’s also a Mormon, and both the book and show explore faith’s role in the crimes.

Daisy Edgar-Jones: “That book that it is inspired by is such a kind of in-depth study and so that was a really helpful kind of bit of source material to go from.”

Andrew’s character is fictional, everyone else is based on real people.

Billy Howle: “I think it’s very important, you know, when reading that stuff to not do it with an agenda in mind. It just purely is about absorbing information as much as possible.”

Wyatt Russel: “Everybody was so into the work, and very, so dedicated that they had all done their own individual research.”

Which might have taken them to places they didn’t expect.

Sam Worthington: “You certainly have to handle your approach to it with an honesty, you know, and sometimes that can lead you, you know, into darker places than you necessarily thought would happen just off the page.”

Under the Banner of Heaven has been released on Hulu.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.