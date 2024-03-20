Ghostbusters, who’s calling? Maybe they have the wrong number? No, it’s the old guys and the new guys. They have to join forces in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”. That’s because they have their biggest challenge yet! Fighting a very powerful, death-chilling adversary.

Somebody’s going back to an old haunt in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

The movie brings the franchise back to where ghostbusting started: New York City.

Stars Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd were psyched about shooting in the same place as the 1984 original.

Carrie Coon: “When we think of the 1984 Ghostbusters, we think of the firehouse and we think of the OG’s, and here we were inside the firehouse with the OG.”

Paul Rudd: “It’s so kind of central to this story and the movie. It was all very exciting and a bit surreal.”

How’s this for surreal: Just when we’re sweating global warming, an evil force is threatening to plunge the world into an ice age. This netherworld nemesis is so great, the original Ghostbusters are called in for duty.

Carrie Coon: “The death chill. I mean is there anything scarier than that?”

Paul Rudd: “Even those words.”

The cast was excited to work with the OG’s of the franchise.

Finn Wolfhard: “Dan and Ernie and Bill, I mean, it’s just like, it’s so incredible to get to know them and, they’re so warm and nice to talk to.”

Mckenna Grace: “It’s like, when people are like, don’t meet your heroes, but, meet your heroes if you’re heroes are the Ghostbusters because they’re fantastic.”

Mckenna Grace says spending time with Dan Aykroyd made her a believer in the supernatural.

Mckenna Grace: “Just the way that he talks about them and his stories. Whenever I’m with Dan Aykroyd, like ‘yes, I wholeheartedly believe in ghosts.'”

Paul Rudd: “That’s one of the things that is really, kind of, fun about the Ghostbusters franchise. I remember seeing it as a kid and it’s like, ‘Wait a minute. This movie’s really funny, but, it’s also kind of scary,’ and there are ghosts on different levels. You get some a ghost-like slimmer, but, then you have a ghost that’s actually quite terrifying, like garraka, in this film.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.