Halloween is still two months away but you don't have to wait that long for something pretty spook-tacular! 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice' hits theaters next week

They say ghouls just wanna have fun unless you’re Beetlejuice, then you just wanna marry Lydia Deetz, even after all these years. Now that’s loyalty! Deco took a trip to the afterlife to have some wicked good fun with the cast. Take a look!

You can say it once…

Jenna Ortega (as Astrid): “Beetlejuice.”

Probably shouldn’t say it twice…

Monica Bellucci (as Dolores): “Beetlejuice.”

And you definitely don’t wanna…

Justin Theroux (as Rory): “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.”

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “The juice is loose.”

Oh boy. Here we go again!

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “I’m gonna make you so happy.”

The ghost with the most is back for seconds in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”. The sequel to the 1988 horror comedy classic starring Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Michael Keaton!

Michael Keaton: “Now, I created this thing, now I just have to try to figure out a way to go do it again.”

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “the living. The dead. Can they coexist?”

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “Now’s my chance.”

Beetlejuice and Lydia are on a mission to save her daughter Astrid, played by Jenna Ortega, in the movie.

But Deco’s on a mission of our own: figuring out how to summon the cast, Beetlejuice-style.

Catherine O’Hara: “Cocktails.”

Jenna Ortega: “Oh that’s a good one. Oh, I really don’t know.”

Catherine O’Hara: “I was too quick.”

Jenna Ortega: “Yeah.”

Catherine O’Hara: “Cocktails, of course.”

Can’t blame a lady for knowing what she wants.

Catherine O’Hara: “I love making a margarita with a jalapeno simple syrup or a Negroni.”

Even Michael Keaton knows he can’t follow that…

Michael Keaton: “I was just gonna say lunch. But that’s funny. That’s why she’s funny. She makes me laugh. Cocktails, yeah.”

But, hang on. Let’s revisit the whole lunch thing cause we’re hungry for more.

Michael Keaton: “Like a piece of toast and then a nap. That would be today. So lunch would really be like, saliva rolling out, out my mouth.”

Now that we know how to make them show up, let’s talk about revisiting this world in the sequel, which is set 36 years after the original.

Catherine O’Hara: “Didn’t happen until we were on the set and then it was just really exciting and inspiring.”

Jenna Ortega: “Can you believe I got to work with her? I was losing my ***.”

And for Michael, becoming Beetlejuice again was easy.

Michael Keaton: “He’s from any dimension, kind of. He’s actually from dementia. But he’s, you know, anything, so the freedom of saying ‘I’m just gonna go do it again.’ Do what? ‘I don’t know, anything I want, I guess.’ It’s just so fun.”

Jenna Ortega (as Astrid): “I sweat the afterlife is so random.”

Justin Theroux (as Rory): “You’re that thing from my dream.”

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “Really more nightmare material.”

