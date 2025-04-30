It hates emotions, and just wants to be left alone. Yeah sounds relatable right. Alexander Skarsgård is your new favorite anti-social killing machine in the new Apple TV+ series called “Murderbot.” Deco caught up with the cast and spoiler alert, no malfunctions detected.

Alexander Skarsgård (as Murderbot): “I am a security unit or sec unit. I was built to obey and protect humans and humans are idiots.”

Meet Murderbot. A security droid with free will, a love for soap operas and no time for your emotional baggage.

Tattiawna Jones (as Arada): “Shhh. It can hear us.”

Tamara Podemski (as Bharadwaj): “No it can’t!”

Alexander Skarsgård: (as Murderbot): “I could, i just didn’t care. I was watching the entertainment channel on the companies satellite.”

The show follows the self-hacking, and emotionally avoidant robot, who secretly gains independence and has to complete a deadly mission — while trying to not feel any feelings at all.

Alexander Skarsgård tells Deco about his role as “Sec Unit.”

Alexander Skarsgård: “I think initially Murderbot doesn’t really care about people. What was interesting to me was how that slowly, and reluctantly, it started growing in Murderbot, that connection to immense in the other team members.”

But there’s more to this killer droid than just building connections.

Alexander Skarsgård: “For me as an actor, was just about me leaning into the awkwardness of it and to try to constantly find a way to end the conversation and get out of there. “

But, Noma Dumezweni and David Dastmalchian bring the humanity because even robots need a support system or at least a backup drive.

David Dastmalchian: “It’d be so great when people watch this show, open to the possibility of connectivity. Our hearts are so easily hardened, by the things that make us seem and appear different from one another. The different ways that people communicate and present themselves and the way people identify as themselves and this show gives you a chance to go, ‘Wait a second. What if there’s more things in common with us, than we even realize.'”

Underneath all the tech, the series is actually oddly kinda *relatable*.

Alexander Skarsgård: “That was quite relatable. I’ve definitely been in situations where I’ve been uncomfortable and socially awkward and then slowly over the course of the episodes, that relationship transforms and Murderbot starts kind of caring about these people.”

And yes — Deco did ask the cast if they’d want Murderbot bodyguard in real life.

Alexander Skarsgård: “I’ve kinda falling in love with Murderbot, I’d love to have a buddy like Murderbot.”

Noma Dumezweni: “Yes. Cleaning up and therapy.”

David Dastmalchian: “I really don’t like putting away the dishes and folding the laundry.”

Alexander Skarsgård: (as Murderbot): “Stay calm, it’ll be OK.”

Murderbot drops its first episode May 16– exclusively on Apple TV+. Just don’t ask it how it feels about it.

