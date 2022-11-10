A family reunion and a wedding, all in one. Some rich, some not you know how it goes. Nothing could go wrong — right? Something tells me the cast of “The People We Hate at the Wedding” would disagree.

At every wedding, there are “those people.” You know, the ones who get too drunk or, awkwardly make out on the dance floor in front of grandma or get arrested.

This is a movie about them.

It’s a wedding and a family reunion all in one.

In Amazon Primes latest film “The People We Hate at the Wedding”…

Cynthia Addai- Robinson: “As you can imagine with a title ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ you’re probably going to have some chaos and hilarity ensue.”

No kidding…

For big sis Eloise, played by Cynthia Addai- Robinson, it’s a chance to reconnect.

Cynthia Addai- Robinson: “Everyone assumes that she has everything figured out, that she’s posh, that she’s well to-do, and she’s marrying this perfect man at this perfect wedding, as we come to understand she’s got her own kind of challenges.”

Soo the family dynamics are a little off…

But off screen, it was nothing but love especially between Kristen Bell and Ben Platt.

Kristen Bell: “Prior to this movie I am the number one Ben Platt fan to exist. I consume everything he’s a part of.”

Ben Platt: “It was quite easy and natural and I too have felt always a kinship with Kristen and watching her myriad of successes and also just knowing she was also a fellow theater person, I just got the sense that we just came from a really similar place.”

For Kristen, the chaos and dysfunction is what keeps the laughs going.

Kristen Bell: “I like that my character started at a place where every decision she makes in the first 30 minutes you’re just like, ‘no! What are you doing!’ It really puts a hook in the audience.”

But Dennis, played by Dustin Milligan, doesn’t mind the dysfunction… Sometimes!

Dustin Milligan: “I liked that Dennis, as much as he seems like this innocent rube in a lot of ways he actually calls Kristen’s character out.”

As for how it all works out in the end…

“The People We Hate at the Wedding” streams on Amazon Prime Nov.18.

