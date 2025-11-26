The holidays are rolling in fast. At Carousel Club, they’re bringing in the jolly season with the biggest decorations — and shiniest balls you’ve seen. Of course, we mean Christmas ornaments, and thanks to the Miracle Bar — ’tis the season to get your spirits up.

The Miracle Pop-up Bar and their sippin’ Santas are spreading wonder all over the world and decided to land at Gulfstream’s Carousel Club.

Emi Guerra: “Miracles are part of the season and the Miracle Bar really does it right and it’s what they’re known for. And at Carousel Club, we really wanted to take it up another notch so we thought there’s a perfect partnership to really blend the two things together.”

From their Christmas carol barrel mugs to their newest — the miracle mouse mugs, these collectibles are the cutest.

Emi Guerra: “All the glassware, and the mugs that it comes in, can be bought and taken home. Their shots come with a take-home shot glass. Two of my favorite are the Christmopolitan and the snowball old-fashioned.”

But the decorations are the biggest presents of all.

Emi Guerra: “There’s quite a few Christmas gifts right here, just for Deco Drive. They’re hanging in the ceiling. They’re ten foot cubes or boxes. Plus you have these six foot ornaments overtaking the place.”

A complete cheery takeover.

Emi Guerra: “It’s a Christmas explosion! The second you walk in, the spirit just overtakes you. There’s so many lights. So much incredible decor. I think we have like 20 or 30 Christmas trees in here. We have Santas everywhere, toy soldiers everywhere, candy canes all over the place.”

Giving people a major dose of FOMO, AKA fear of missing out.

Alexandra Martinez: “Why not be here? The drinks, the people, the ambiance, everything is amazing here. You don’t want to walk out here. You want to be here all day long.”

The Miracle Bar at Carousel Club is open now until Dec. 28.

