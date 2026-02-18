Stand-up comedy is a tough business, but wait until you see what these guys go through for a laugh. Forget just bombing on stage, that’s easy! At the Broward Center, if you’re not funny, you feel the pain, and we don’t mean emotional pain. We’re talking paintball to the stomach at close range, pain! Deco’s checking out the hilarious, high-stakes chaos of Batsu.

It’s one part Squid Game, one part “Whose Line is it Anyway.”

The comics in Batsu, the new show at the Broward Center, are fighting for their comedy lives!

Keith Hinson, marketing manager: “We wanted to try to find something that was a little off-brand, and we stumbled upon Batsu.”

The show is a mix of Japanese game show and improv comedy. Four comedians take the stage. When one messes up — it’s Batsu time!

Brian Walters: “So Batsu means punishment or penalty in Japanese. It’s based off of the Japanese comedy form of batsu-gim, where performers or comedians, they get punished if they fail a challenge.”

Delivering those punishments is Miu Soda. She’s a geisha on roller-skates with a fan of death.

Miu Soda (speaking Japanese, translated by Brian): “Her favorite one is probably this one here, the paper smasher, the Harisan.”

And she shows no mercy.

[Miu hits Brian with a fan]

But it’s not just about the pain, it’s about the party. You can grab sushi and sake at your table while you watch the mayhem. Feeling brave? Sign a waiver and hop on stage!

So we have to ask — how did Miu become a professional punisher?

Miu Soda (speaking Japanese, translated by Brian): “She says it looked really fun, so she wanted to be a part of it.”

[Miu and Brian begin speaking in Japanese]

While these two figure out their next punishment, drop into the Broward Center and prepare for Batsu!!

Brian Walters: “Come in with an open mind. Be ready to enjoy some sake and some sushi, and strap in because you’re going to be in for a wild ride.”

FOR MORE INFO:

BATSU!: Comedic Game Show-Style Challenge

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 Southwest 5th Avenue , Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Feb. 18-22, 2026

Tickets

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.