The Black Keys are bringing it all back home. The superstar duo have dropped a new album and a documentary that celebrates their rise to the top of the music scene.

Patrick Carney: “I’m gonna take you to where like Dan and I started the band.”

The Black Keys’ latest release, “Ohio Players,” is a tribute to their home state.

It’s also a snapshot of what the band’s into these days.

Dan Auerbach: “I think it’s a reflection of where we’re at at the moment. We get extra extra picky about the music we’re making. We started traveling around and working with different people, you know, spinning records with different friends, and then writing songs with different friends.”

Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney reunited with their fellow musician Beck to cut some tracks, including their party anthem, “Beautiful People Stay High.”

The Black Keys (singing): “All the beautiful people say ‘hey,’ all the beautiful people stay high, all the beautiful people say ‘Hey,’ I’m tellin’ you why.'”

Making music with Beck was a no-brainer.

The boys go way back.

Patrick Carney: “Beck, who’s a guy we’ve been a fan of for a long time, and a guy who gave us our first real big break, taking us on the road 21 years ago to open for him.”

“Ohio Players” comes on the heels of the release of the Keys’ career-spanning documentary, “This is a Film About the Black Keys.”

The doc shows them starting out, jamming and recording in an Ohio basement.

Dan Auerbach: “Right away, Pat and I totally bonded over that love of recording. Dan would come over, honk his horn to wake me up, and we would make coffee, and go down and start messing around with the sounds.”

It follows their journey from two guys jamming in a basement to becoming one of the biggest bands around.

Patrick Carney: “We wanted to create a document that could demonstrate, you know, all the luck and fate and hard work that played into the band, and also show, you know, what it takes to kind of maintain a creative partnership that, you know, has this type of longevity.”

