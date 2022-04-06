We’ve seen all sorts of R and R treatments and activities. My faves are mud baths, sound bowls and goat yoga.

It’s time to add one more to the list: horse therapy.

We aren’t horsing around. It’s the newest way to channel your emotions.

Move over, “Mister Ed,” and scamper on, Secretariat. The Biltmore in Coral Gables has an activity that’ll have you feeling like you won the Triple Crown of relaxation.

Maureen Holden, The Biltmore: “The newest enhancement to our wellness program here at The Biltmore is our therapeutic equine therapy.”

For 30 minutes, you and a friend can get up close and personal with a horse. The only thing that trots away is tension.

Maureen Holden: “You’re not riding a horse in this. You are connecting to the horse, you’re connecting to nature in order to reduce stress and balance moods.”

Here’s how it works.

Maureen Holden: “The first step of this a little aromatherapy exercise.”

Aroma herapy and a horse, not two things that usually go together — until now.

Maureen Holden: “We have some essential oils — chamomile, frankincense — and that is going to be calming and therapeutic. You rub the oil on your hand and breathe that in. This happens all before you are even introduced to the horse.”

Then it’s time to meet your four-legged friend.

Maureen Holden: “You begin to do some connection exercises. You start with breathing and get in tune with how the horse is breathing.”

Paloma Marquez, guest: “You can connect with her eyes. A really, really happy moment.”

Hey, you aren’t done yet!

Trainer: “You’re gonna write down what you see in her eyes. What do you feel when you connect with nature when you were breathing?”

Wild horses couldn’t drag me away from the painting project at the end of the session.

Maureen Holden: “You get to pick the paints and colors you identify with and match the mood you are feeling. Once the paint is on the paper, the next step is to exhale and blow that pain, and the movement of how you exhale will create the art.”

Now that you’ve blown your worries away, it’s time to thank the filly who helped make it happen.

Maureen Holden: “The final step is another bonding experience, that is to reach out and touch the heart of the horse and really just say goodbye. It’s like giving a warm hug to the horse.”

Paloma Marquez: “The horse therapy was amazing, because you calm your mind and feel all the good feelings like love and happiness. It was really relaxing.”

The sessions, which are for hotel guests and locals, are done by a pro who’s trained in horse therapy.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Biltmore

1200 Anastasia Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

biltmorehotel.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.