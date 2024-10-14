CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Who doesn’t love unlimited food and drinks? But add award-winning chefs over live fires, plus entertainment, and now you’ve got one heck of a hot party! All of that is set at the most magical location in Coral Gables: The Biltmore Hotel. That’s Heritage Fuego. Deco’s Alex Miranda was hungry to learn more.

I’ve been to a few events in my day, and let me tell you, Heritage Fuego has been one of my absolute favorites and that’s not just because you can eat like a pig, while eating pig, and much more, it’s also because the chefs are competing for your vote, so you know the bites taste just right.

Heritage Fuego is the hottest event in Coral Gables, lighting up the Biltmore Hotel on November 10th!

Maribel Chaluja: “We have a little bit of everything for everyone, from beef to chicken, to fish to veggies, wine, spirits, beer, and much more.”

The all-inclusive feast features unlimited food and drink. There’s entertainment too. Plus, after you eat, vote on your favorite of 20 live-fire masters! The most popular becomes Heritage Hero, 2024.

Maribel Chaluja: “And the beauty of it is that they use very sustainably sourced food from farmers and local purveyors.”

Will it be chef Jorgie from Cebada?

Jorgie Ramos: “I had a good day’s worth of work when I went home, and I still smell like charcoal.

Maribel Chaluja: “He’s competed a few times, and he has won too before. So, we shall see what he does.”

It might be this.

Jorgie Ramos: “A bone broth smoked paella, and then we’re going to put the picanha on top of the paella, have some crispy rice okra in it, and hopefully it’s delicious.”

Guaranteed. Ingredient one: bone marrow.

Jorgie Ramos: “We’re kind of going to use this as the oil.”

Then… He roasts some bomba rice.

Jorgie Ramos: Get it in there nice and hot.”

Next, a spoonful of…

Jorgie Ramos: “…which is basically really burnt bread.”

Sofrito, made in-house.

Jorgie Ramos: “Again, trying to get as much flavor in there as possible.”

For the broth: beef bones and veal stock smoked for 10 hours.

Jorgie Ramos: “We let it cook for a little bit and then put it in the smoker.”

And then, the piece de résistance.

Jorgie Ramos: So it’s a wagyu picanha from Josh’s premium meats.

Alex: “Are you kidding me?”

Mmm… Watch him slice it. Oh, by the way, some of y’all might feel validated after hearing this:

Jorgie Ramos: So I’m not the cool guy that does rare or mid-rare.

Alex: Don’t tell me you do medium.

Jorgie Ramos: “I do medium.”

Alex: “What?!”

The man is an award-winning chef, so I’ll back off.

Jorgie Ramos: My favorite chicken, so you can judge me even more, is the chicken that’s been in the chicken kitchen on the grill for about four hours.”

So good. And finally, black garlic aioli, peppers, radish, and smoked salt—this is fire! Or, paella-mazing!

Alex: “I’ve never been a huge paella fan. I say that to say that I’m obsessed with this dish.”

So, how would he celebrate?

Alex: “What’s your plan?”

Jorgie Ramos: “Shots…”

Heritage Fuego is lit from 5 to 8:30 p.m.. And word of advice: Come hungry.

Maribel Chaluja: “But you only get access at 5 p.m. if you get a VIP ticket. So, a VIP ticket is $175 and you get to get in there before everybody else does and then general admission starts at 5:45 and that ticket is $125.”

Jorgie is also chef at Vice City Pizza, but he’s opening a new spot in south Miami called Barbella, right across from Bouganvilllias.

