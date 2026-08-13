If your kids love paws and dinos, this next movie has both covered. “Paw Patrol: the Dino Movie” takes the big-screen adventure into prehistoric territory with a few big musical names along for the ride.

Get ready for a whole lot of paws and claws. This time, “Paw Patrol” is going prehistoric.

In “Paw Patrol: the Dino Movie” a storm sends the crew crashing onto a tropical island and they quickly discover they’re not alone.

Henry Bolan: “And it turns out, this island is infested with dinosaurs…”

But there’s more than dinos to deal with.

A volcano is ready to erupt. And now the team has to save the day before it all goes up in smoke.

Henry Bolan: “Each pup has a unique ability that just fits right into the team, making it just a great team and it all just fits together perfectly.”

This adventure comes with a soundtrack and it’s got a very familiar beat.

Kevin Richardson: “We got emailed a great song. A great song.”

AJ McLean: “A great opportunity, you know. This is really a special moment, that we get to be a part of something so amazing that our kids love.”

The Backstreet Boys are bringing their boy-band magic to the Paw Patrol universe with their new single, “Bottle Up.”

Backstreet Boys: “Bottle Up, Bottle Up!”

Howie Dorough: It’s about a feeling that you get from somebody, and you don’t wanna let it go, you just want to bottle up in that moment. And you want it to last forever.”

The official video puts them side-by-side with the pups.

And yes, they even get their dance on.

AJ McLean: “To bring everyone there, to watch it on the big screen, as opposed to home on TV, it makes — no pun intended, maybe there is a pun. It makes the characters larger than life! “

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