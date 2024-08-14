Tuning out the crazy and hectic Miami traffic with your favorite music can help you not go insane. Yes, easing road rage with art is good for everyone. And the Arsht Center is leading the way with Art + Mind Day this Saturday.

The vibrant sounds of drums and the beauty of silent disco can be healing to your mind, body and soul. And especially important for the Arsht Center’s Art + Mind Day.

Jairo Ontiveros: “Connecting the arts with mental wellness is really important because we know that the arts can be used as a healing for people both individually and collectively in our community. You may not know it but you’re definitely experiencing and for the Arsht Center it’s so important to provide that umbrella aspect.”

This open house-style event will have you exploring yourself on August 17.

Jairo Ontiveros: “The other thing that the arts do is the social connection. Our Art + Mind Day is fully packed with so many things for the entire campus. Miami Bloco will take the stage for a community concert at 11 a.m. So it’s completely free.”

Brian Potts: “Bloco is a group of percussionists, a musical group from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which is where our inspiration and our style comes from. But with Miami influences here in the city with all of these cultural influences from the Caribbean and South America, everything that makes Miami special.”

If you have two left feet, don’t worry about it, rhythm is optional to participate.

Suom Francis: “We teach you the rhythm. We start with embodying the rhythm with our body and our voice. And we translate that into the drums.”

Brian Potts: “And it’s just a space where you can come and enjoy the sound of the music and dance and be part of a larger community and just feel the energy that is that many people playing music together.”

There’s going to be painting, imagination with VR and storytelling from ‘Light Within Creative Arts Healing.’

Michelle Moreno: “I use a lot of narrative work, improvisation and pretty much helping people feel more connected to themselves. And I always like to say, ‘I’m your guide to return to home.’ For the Art + Mind Day, I’m going to do intergenerational storytelling and what that involves is giving the voice for our elders to be able to share their stories.”

They’re also welcoming the idea of “Dance First, Think Later,” with open arms.

Jairo Ontiveros: “Returning for the second time is our Bu Disco. For the first time ever though on our Ziff Ballet Opera stage, you get to dance how you want to. We’re experiencing art individually but really collectively and that’s the whole point of Art + Mind Day.”

For more info on this free event, click here.

