We all know Miami’s got it going on and this week, Hollywood does too! A major film festival is rolling into town and Deco’s got a look at what’s going down!

Larenz Tate: “You know ABFF represents the very core of what has always sustained us as a people: community.

Regina King: “This is such a crucial space where we can see ourselves

Don Cheadle: “And feel represented.”

It’s an event like no other.

Amanda Seales: “A space that proved the power of black stories, around here we like to say the festival was born because holly-wouldn’t.”

The American Black Film festival is back in Miami Beach after two years of virtual events and it’s here to stay!

Jeff Friday: “It really has become, to use a film analogy, kind of the costar of our festival is Miami Beach and we’ve made a commitment to stay, so this will be our permanent home.”

ABFF is all about uplifting black and brown voices and creating a space where their stories are told.

Jeff Friday: “We seek to diversify Hollywood. We wanna get more people of color working in front of the camera. We wanna make sure there’s more people of color working behind the camera.”

This year’s festival has some big premieres, like Hulu’s “Aftershock” documentary about the maternity crisis and a new series that’s got Soflo front and center.

Jeff Friday: “Our closing screening is ‘Rap s&%&’, which is a new series by Issa Rae.

She’s the creator of the series, it’s airing on HBO Max, and it happens to have Miami, a group of young ladies in Miami as the backdrop.”

Issa Rae is in town for her HBO series but she’s also this year’s festival ambassador and she’s got a huge connection to the event.

Issa Rae: “I’m so grateful to ABFF, which is actually the first major festival to have my work online. Thank you so much for the honor you guys.”

The American Black Film Fesitval is in town til Sunday and there will also be virtual events happening.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.