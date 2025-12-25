One thing that unites young, old and everyone in between is magic. And the Arsht Center will be especially magical for kids this weekend, because Friday through Sunday, magician Max Darwin is performing, otherwise known as “The Amazing Max.” He will levitate an audience member, he will make money appear… coins, not $100 bills, I asked.

Max Darwin is…

Max Darwin: “Quite often, I get to introduce kids to what it feels like to go to the theater.”

The Amazing Max!

Max Darwin: “We do a high energy interactive, family-friendly magic show.”

Bringing extra holiday magic to the Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater.

This Friday through Sunday…

Alex: “How?”

Max Darwin: “Is the best question.”

Which is fun for the whole family during holiday break.

Max Darwin: “Half of the jokes are directly for the adults.”

Max Darwin: “This is 50 cents, do you know what we could buy with this in Miami? Nothing.”

Max Darwin: “Which they should be, because they bought the tickets and they deserve to have a great time too.”

Max Darwin: “Everything happens in this space between us. It’s not in my hands, ‘Look, it’s a magician doing things.’ It is as opposite a digital experience as you could have coming to The Amazing Max.”

Alex: “You’re on your toes but I feel that the audience is on their toes too.”

Max Darwin: “People’s objects from the audience vanish, another kid produces a bunch of coins out of the air, someone will levitate.”

Alex: “Like ‘The Exorcist?'”

Max Darwin: “Their head will spin around, Alex. That’s right.”

Alex: “Only the adults watching will know what we’re talking about.”

Max Darwin: “It’s a family show.”

Alex: “Every show is gonna be different in that environment right?”

Max Darwin: “Absolutely.”

Alex: “When you’re up there, you’ve got to roll with whatever happens. Is that ever nerve-wracking for you, especially with magic?”

Max Darwin: “We’ve all seen something, a boring show, but maybe I don’t want to say that, right?”

Alex: “Max, we’ve all seen a boring show.”

Max Darwin: “I have an idea of what I want to happen but I want it to be different every time.”

Alex: “How far does the magic extend? A credit card bill, is that within your power?”

Standard tickets cost $47. But there’s a VIP option for $88.

Max Darwin: “We have a magic carpet right in the front row. Everybody learns a magic trick, gets to take one home for the holidays that they can easily show their friends and family.”

Everyone in the family entertained and happy all at the same time? It is magic!

Max Darwin: “The kids light up at seeing impossible things happen in their own hands on stage and the adults light up seeing that happen to the kids.”

For tickets to The Amazing Max, which has shows Friday through Sunday, head to the Arsht Center website.

The Amazing Max at Carnival Studio Theater in the Adrienne Arsht Center

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

For tickets, click here.

