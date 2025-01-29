Reggae rhythms are ready to rock So-Flo with the second annual ‘Reggae Genealogy’. Just in time for reggae month in February, this music festival is honoring legends and also jamming out to music of the people.

Reggae music is more than just rocksteady beats.

Zemroy Lewis, No Worries: “The visual of reggae is, it’s khaki shorts, slippers on the sand, having a red stripe in your hand. You can read the notes on the paper, but you have to play with a certain attitude, a certain swagger.”

The swagger of ‘Code Red Band’ will be at Broward Mall for ‘Reggae Genealogy’ on Sunday, and music lovers will get…

Calibe Thompson, Anthology of Vibes: “Hit after hit, after hit, and so they enjoy the dancing to the music, but they also enjoy learning. It’s not something that you typically do when you go to a reggae concert. And this year we’re going to have cameos from people like Earnie Smith, people like Walshy Fire.”

International DJ Walshy Fire of Major Lazer will spin beats hotter than a Jamaican party.

Walshy Fire, DJ/Music Artist: “I think it’s going to be a good memory lane kind of energy. We’ll go back to things that I grew up loving. I’m doing a short set, so don’t miss my set.”

And he loves him some Deco Drive…

Walshy Fire: “Big respect to everybody, the Deco Drive family man; we’re always fans and hi to my mom.”

Getting the lifetime achievement award is Wayne Wonder for his hit song, ‘No Letting Go’. But does it feel like a lifetime?

Wayne Wonder, Musician: “I’m living, so it’s been a while, yes, yes, it’s been a while. You didn’t really know how or where your journey is going to end up. You know. After putting in all the work over the years, it’s a blessing.”

And Wayne’s still blessing everyone with his newest song.

Wayne Wonder: “I got a new single out. It’s called Lift Me Up. It’s more inspirational. It’s a song that can start your day with. So when you get up, you can look forward to that type of vibe.”

This Reggae Wonderland begins at 4 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

FOR MORE INFO:

Reggae Genealogy: The Concert and Music Festival

Sunday, Feb. 2 2025.

Broward Mall

8000 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33388

https://reggaegenealogy.org/tickets/

