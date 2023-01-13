If you’re craving more Ashton Kutcher ahead of the release of his new rom-com, getting your fix has never been easier. Ashton’s part of the reboot of “That ’70s Show,” where a new generation of slackers are in the basement. Alex Miranda is here with more on this reboot-y call.

Now Red and Kitty are grandparents, and Debra Jo Rupp sat down to tell Deco what it was like to be back on set and being a part of the ’90s.

Debra Jo Rupp (as Kitty Forman): “I’m getting Fritos, Doritos, Tostitos, all the -itos. I am back, baby!”

Seventeen years later…

Debra Jo Rupp (as Kitty Forman): “OK, kids, the basement is all yours.”

Some things never change.

Debra Jo Rupp: “The layout of the set is the same. The decorations are different, but the layout is the same; basement is the same, except that they took the living room furniture from ”70s’ and put it in the basement.”

Now a new generation of kids are taking over the Formans’ basement.

Debra Jo Rupp: “It’s kind of life moving on in Point Place, Wisconsin. It’s still the town, it’s still some of the same characters; there are some new characters.”

One new character is Leia, Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter.

Debra Jo Rupp: “In this one, Leia meets new friends, so these are new people being introduced, which in a way makes it easier, but it’s also still part of the family and part of the town.”

The family wouldn’t be complete without Red Forman, played by Kurtwood Smith.

Kurtwood Smith (as Red Forman): “Well, I did my part. I took care of the gift: $20!”

Debra Jo Rupp (as Kitty Forman): “You did one thing! Good for you!”

Debra Jo Rupp: “The best part is working with Kurtwood Smith again. No doubt, that is it.”

Of course, the OG kids return and have ties to the new kids.

Debra Jo Rupp: “We call them the legacy cast. You saw them extended to Ashton and Mila and anyone who came through the living room door.”

Debra Jo Rupp (as Kitty Forman): “I love having the house full again, it just fills me with joy.”

Laura Prepon (as Donna Princiotti): “Eric’s having a hard time with Leia.”

Topher Grace (as Eric Forman): “All I know is that I’m going to I love her and stand behind her.”

As for Debra’s hope for the new series…

Debra Jo Rupp: “I had someone last week say to me that ‘That ’70s Show’ was kind of their comfort food growing up, so my hope for ‘That ’90s Show’ is that it is an extension of that.”

Kurtwood Smith (as Red Forman): “Why did you open our house to chaos again? All the dumbasses were gone!”

“That ’90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 19.

