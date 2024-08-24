Grab your beanie babies, gel pens and Game Boys, because we’re going back to the ’90s! All episodes of “That 90’s Show” Part 3 just hit Netflix, and Deco caught up with the stars.

They showed us some of their kitchen decorations and gave us some parking advice. How nice of them.

Callie Haverda (as Leia Forman): “I’m in so much trouble!”

It’s time to buckle up, because “That 90s Show” is back.

Mace Coronel (as Jay Kelso): “Woo-hoo!”

But that’s not all. Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red, tells Deco what fans can expect with these new batch of episodes.

Kurtwood Smith: “You’re gonna expect to laugh a lot more, even than you’ve already have. I think the eight shows that dropped are so far our funniest shows, and we have some terrific guest stars.”

Kira Kosarin (as Betsy Kelso): “Hey, can you add a couple of beers on my tab? It’s under Betsy Kelso.”

Tell us more, tell us more!

Kurtwood Smith: “Something important that most people might not be aware of is that you should never, not park your car in the kitchen.”

According to Callie Haverda, who is also known for her role as Leia Forman…

Callie Haverda: “I feel like the show is just so fun. If you need a good laugh, you could watch it.”

Kurtwood Smith: “Yeah.”

Callie Haverda: “Each episode kind of teaches a lesson in some way, and I feel like, if you watch, you can learn a lot from the characters.”

And in case the colorful fashion, landlines and the Zima didn’t remind you of this…

Callie Haverda: “I wasn’t alive in the ’90s, so I’m definitely learning a lot from it. I think it’s really cool; I feel like I’ve become more educated on pop culture.”

It’s all worth the ’90s nostalgia.

Callie Haverda (as Leia Forman) and Mace Coronel (as Jay Kelso): “It’s beautiful!”

Callie Haverda: “I think, if you want a good heartfelt show, you should watch it.

Kurtwood Smith: “It’s all about love and laughter.”

Callie Haverda: “Yup.”

Part 3 of “That 90s Show” is now streaming on Netflix.

