It’s November, so you know what that means: turkey time, baby!

Thanksgiving is slowly creeping up on us, but you don’t have to wait until the end of the month to get a taste. Deco’s checking out a spot that scooping up some fall flavors.

Woody Harrelson (as Woody Boyd): “Hey, you guys, this is Thanksgiving, and I still say this is gonna be the greatest.”

So much for wishful thinking. But if you want to make sure your thanksgiving ends on a sweet note instead of a food fight, Salt & Straw on Lincoln Road has you covered.

Frank Hernandez-Lara: “We’re doing a Thanksgiving feast in the form of ice cream.”

Oh, like traditional dessert, right?

: “We’ll have a dinner roll ice cream. We have a turkey stuffing/cranberry sauce flavor. We have mango pie. We also have a pumpkin gingersnap pie, and we have a cheesy potato casserole.”

Turkey stuffing as ice cream?! OK, we’ll get back to that main course.

But first, the sides.

The Parker House Rolls With Salted Buttercream ice cream definitely won’t put you to sleep.

Melanie Trujillo: “It tasted like a caramel cake, almost. It tasted very salt and sweet. It was actually really good; you didn’t have to tell me twice to keep eating it, honestly.”

And, when it comes to the cheesy potato casserole…

Melanie Vega: “The first thing that I instantly tasted was cheese, a little bit of cheese and then the potato, ’cause there’s little bits of potato in it. I thought it was good.”

Being an adult means you can eat dessert first.

Melissa Trujillo: “Today I tried the mango pie ice cream, and I went with that choice because I love mango, I tried it, and it was actually really yummy.”

OK, no more stalling. It’s turkey stuffing and cranberry sauce time.

Don’t all dig in at once.

Melissa Trujillo: “When I first tried it, it was just sausage. But then the cranberry came in and it made it all flow together.”

Melanie Vega: “You definitely do taste the stuffing. There is definitely big piece of the stuffing in it, but you also taste the cranberry.”

Melanie Trujillo: “You have to come try it, just so you can say that you did, just so you can say that you had Thanksgiving in a cup.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Salt & Straw

749 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-858-9954

saltandstraw.com/pages/lincoln-road

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.